MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told members of the Committee for COVID-19 of the House of Representatives, during a virtual meeting, that the economy is likely to shrink by one percent to a zero or flat growth this year.
Facebook/BSP
‘Economy to shrink by 1%’
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - April 22, 2020 - 12:00am

BSP says flat growth is best case scenario

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects the economy to contract by as much as one percent this year as monetary and fiscal authorities ramp up efforts to prepare for a soft landing amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told members of the Committee for COVID-19 of the House of Representatives, during a virtual meeting, that the economy is likely to shrink by one percent to a zero or flat growth this year.

“Worst case is negative one, best case is zero. Many things can still happen,” Diokno said. The last time the Philippine economy contracted was in 1998 or during the Asian financial crisis at negative 0.6 percent.

Diokno said he has instructed BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr. to compute the quarterly growth under the current scenario. “We are still finalizing,” the BSP chief said.

The Philippines has booked 84 straight quarters of positive growth despite a slower growth of six percent last year due to soft global markets amid the US-China trade war, the tightening cycle by the BSP that saw interest rates jump by 175 basis points, and the delayed passage of the 2019 national budget.

Economic managers through the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) originally penned a GDP growth target of 6.5 to 7.5 percent for this year.

However, the DBCC is now looking at a contraction of 0.8 to one percent or a flat growth this year due to the impact of the health crisis.

Aside from the global virus outbreak, the Philippines was also hit by natural disasters including Typhoon Tisoy late last year as well as the eruption of Taal Volcano early this year.

Amid the benign inflation environment, Diokno said the BSP has so far reduced interest rates by 125 basis points so far this year, bringing the overnight reverse repurchase rate to an all-time low of 2.75 percent and the overnight deposit and lending rates to 2.25 percent and 3.25 percent, respectively.

In all, the central bank has slashed interest rates by 200 basis points from 4.75 percent since May last year, reversing the cumulative 175 basis points rate hike in 2018 due to an inflation breach.

“This was designed to ensure adequate liquidity in the financial system and help reduce borrowing costs,” he told legislators yesterday.

Diokno has been undertaking bolder moves including deeper rate cuts as well as further lowering of the reserve requirement ratio to prepare a soft landing for the economy as businesses came to a grinding halt after Malacañang imposed a Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

BSP ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Pernia’s resignation tells us
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The story of Orpheus is a good reminder of the times. Skilled, brazen and master of the lyre, Orpheus was a legendary Greek...
Business
fbfb
Gov't ready to "redo" gains as coronavirus seen to worsen poverty
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
Newly appointed NEDA chief lists down his marching orders from President Duterte: an economic recovery plan, speeding up infrastructure...
Business
fbfb
Biz group wants phased resumption of Metro Manila trains, buses to restart economy
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
The government should allow trains and buses to operate again in Metro Manila to help essential companies partially resume...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus to sap Philippines’ dollar sources — DBS Bank
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Earnings from exports and remittances are likely to get hit hard by the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Sinking oil precipitates more bearish sentiment in PSEi
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The local bourse closed weaker for the second straight day.
Business
fbfb
Latest
57 minutes ago
IRR signed on Murang Kuryente Act of 2019
By Danessa Rivera | 57 minutes ago
Consumers are expected to save P0.86 per kilowatt-hour following signing of the implementing rules and regulations of the...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
CPFI ensures hygiene
57 minutes ago
To meet the upsurge in consumer demand while ensuring the health of its employees against the coronavirus disease 2019 or...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
SMC ramps up production of bread
By Iris Gonzales | 57 minutes ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, has more than doubled the production of bread to meet increased...
Business
fbfb
57 minutes ago
Stocks skid as global oil price collapses
By Iris Gonzales | 57 minutes ago
The huge drop in global oil prices sent the local stock market spiraling downward yesterday.
Business
fbfb
Wise decision
By Tony F. Katigbak | April 22, 2020 - 12:00am
I think President Duterte was right in retaining Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in his current position at the Department of Health.
57 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with