Social distancing, strict hygiene measures, and wearing of protective personal equipment are just some of the practices strictly implemented in CPFI plants to ensure the safety of its employees.
CPFI ensures hygiene
(The Philippine Star) - April 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — To meet the upsurge in consumer demand while ensuring the health of its employees against the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID19, Century Pacific Food, Inc (CPFI), makers of tuna and sardines brands such as Century Tuna and 555, is implementing stringent health and hygiene measures in its manufacturing plants to protect workers who continue to work amidst the pandemic.

Social distancing, strict hygiene measures, wearing protective personal equipment and incentives for employees are just some of the practices strictly implemented in CPFI plants to ensure the safety of its employees and its products.

Before employees enter the plant, they go through a strict daily screening that include temperature reading, disinfecting footbaths, and hand washing. Hand sanitizer dispensers are installed all over the plants to sustain disinfection throughout the workday.

Social distancing is also required in all key processes of production with foot markers spread across the tuna and sardine plants in General Santos and Zamboanga to help workers maintain a safe distance from each other. These markers are based on the distance prescribed by the World Health Organization. Additionally, employee-resting areas during breaks are also laid out to ensure proper social distancing.

Employees are provided with masks, hairnets and manufacturing gowns while those who interact frequently with co-workers are required to wear face shields to add extra layers of protection for workers in the production lines.

Implementing these practices consequently adds to overall safety of CPFI canned products, where each can is processed on high heat exceeding 120 degrees Celsius and under very strict quality standards.

CFPI also looks after the well-being of its employees by increasing employee incentives.

