MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno
This file photo shows Bangko Sentral Governor Benjamin Diokno.
Geremy Pintolo/File
Rate, reserve cuts from last year boost bank lending in February
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 7:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bank lending posted a double-digit growth in end-February as cuts on interest rates and bank reserves make their way to the domestic economy, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported Monday.

Outstanding loans by big banks expanded 12.2% year-on-year in end-February, faster than the 11.6-percent clip recorded in the previous month, central bank data showed.

The latest improvement in credit is a welcome development for BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno, who ushered in a dovish central bank since getting appointed March last year. Diokno slashed rates by a total of 125 basis points in 2019, with the last reduction of 25 bps taking effect in September, while slashing bank reserves by 400 bps for big and medium-sized banks and 200 bps for small lenders.

The BSP policy rate serves as a benchmark for lenders in setting interest for their loans, so lowering it was a signal for banks to make credit cheaper for borrowers. Meanwhile, decreasing the reserves allows banks to set aside more funds for lending. Policy adjustments to both take time to full get transmitted to the economy.

More easing from Diokno this year would add to the lending boost. Faced with coronavirus-induced economic shocks, the central bank chief brought policy rates to a record-low of 2.75% this month. Reserves were also lowered by another 200 bps to 12% for big banks, with another 200 bps said to be "forthcoming".

On Monday's report, BSP said loans extended to households — composed of debts incurred through credit cards and salary, auto and personal loans — “remained robust” in February, growing 37.6% annually, albeit slower than January’s 40.1%. Loans for car and motorbike purchases fueled the growth.

Meanwhile, bank lending for larger production activities grew 9.6%, faster than the preceding month’s 8.8%, data showed.

Specifically, higher borrowings were incurred by businesses and individuals engaged in real estate (20%); financial and insurance (19%); electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (9.7%); information and communication (22.5%); and construction (16.2%).

On the flip side, bank lending to manufacturing  sagged 2.1%, so did mining and quarrying (-10.2%), and other service activities (-34.7%) in February, figures showed.

Debt watchers have warned that the coronavirus outbreak and the six-week Luzon lockdown meant to arrest contagion could hurt banks’ loan quality and increase bad debts they held as companies reel from revenue drought and thousands face unemployment.

While the BSP’s rate cuts will benefit consumers, the credit raters said the move means lower profits for banks for every peso they lend out. 

"Going forward, the BSP will remain vigilant in monitoring liquidity and credit dynamics amid significant disruptions to economic activity," the central bank said in a statement.

“The BSP reassures the public of its commitment and readiness to deploy its full range of instruments to ensure that domestic liquidity and credit remain adequate amid the ongoing health crisis,” it added.

BANK LENDING NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pernia breaks silence on resignation
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
Resigned Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia spoke on Saturday about some of his reasons for leaving his post...
Business
fbfb
What Pernia’s resignation tells us
By Iris Gonzales | April 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The story of Orpheus is a good reminder of the times. Skilled, brazen and master of the lyre, Orpheus was a legendary Greek hero with extraordinary musical skills.
Business
fbfb
BPI ready for further lockdown
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is prepared to service the needs of its eight million customers if ever the enhanced...
Business
fbfb
Mental health
By Boo Chanco | April 20, 2020 - 12:00am
My wife told me there is a call for more volunteers in her church group to act as counselors in an online service for depressed people.
Business
fbfb
SSS taps PayMaya for loan disbursements
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
State pension fund Social Security System has tapped digital financial services firm PayMaya for an easier and more convenient...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Manila's largest port able to breathe again with 'normal' cargo flow — ICTSI
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Cargo flow have started to ease 10 days before the possible expiration of the Luzon lockdown.
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
GDP methodology update hikes economic growth
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 hours ago
Rebasing economic data is a "standard international practice," the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
Ayala to fully abandon coal investments by 2030
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Ayala Corp. is joining other big companies around the globe in shifting away from projects that contribute to climate ch...
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
Groupthink to test effectiveness of Duterte's new economic team
By Prinz Magtulis | 6 hours ago
With Ernesto Pernia stepping down, Undersecretary Karl Kendrick Chua of finance chief Carlos Dominguez III is taking up the...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
DTI seeks additional P30 billion for small businesses
By Louella Desiderio | 21 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is seeking P30 billion in additional funding to be made available for lending to micro...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with