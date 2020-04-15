PLDT provides free access to COVID online platform

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT Inc. is providing free access to an online platform developed to help in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

PLDT said it is enabling Smart, TNT, and Sun subscribers with free access to StaySafe.ph, a newly launched emergency response website for COVID-19 developed by PLDT-backed systems solutions firm Multisys Technologies Corp.

Smart, TNT, and Sun subscribers can access the site without consuming mobile data allocations, making it easier for them to use the service.

“We at PLDT and Smart believe that digital tech can play a big role in fighting the COVID pandemic by providing people with timely medical information and health authorities with real-time information about how the virus infection is spreading,” PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups senior vice president and head Jovy Hernandez said.

“By giving mobile phone users free access to StaySafe.ph, we hope to empower them to do their part in flattening the curve,” Hernandez said.

StaySafe.ph is a website that allows its users to protect their loved ones and community by voluntarily answering a series of questions about their health status without disclosing their personal identity.

Based on the users’ responses, the online platform classifies individuals as being in good health, or experiencing mild symptoms or severe conditions.

The information will enable health care providers of local governments and private sector organizations to assist people with COVID-related health concerns.

The data will also be translated into a “heat map” which shows health authorities the distribution of possible COVID cases in different areas.

This real-time information can help authorities take the proper actions to control the pandemic.

“It’s inspiring how our bayanihan principle works. In our workplace, our sleepless programmers have eagerly worked hard for days to help the country by developing StaySafe.ph. Now it’s our time to deliver, whether you are from the public or private sector, or just a concerned citizen,” MultiSys CEO and founder David Almirol Jr. said.

The National Task Force for COVID-19 last week approved the official use of StaySafe.ph in the national and local government units.

To make it easier for the public to use this service, PLDT Enterprise has tied up with MultiSys, to whitelist the said website — allowing Smart TNT and Sun subscribers to access the site without consuming mobile data allocations.

Multisys is a software engineering solutions firm that provides a wide range, cost-effective, and full-scale service to companies.

Backed by PLDT, which invested P2.15 billion in 2018 for 45 percent stake, MultiSys is committed to empower businesses by providing platforms, end-to-end system solutions, and outstanding implementations.