MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PLDT provides free access to COVID online platform
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - April 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT Inc. is providing free access to an online platform developed to help in the fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

PLDT said it is enabling Smart, TNT, and Sun subscribers with free access to StaySafe.ph, a newly launched emergency response website for COVID-19 developed by PLDT-backed systems solutions firm Multisys Technologies Corp.
Smart, TNT, and Sun subscribers can access the site without consuming  mobile data allocations, making it easier for them to use the service.

“We at PLDT and Smart believe that digital tech can play a big role in fighting the COVID pandemic by providing people with timely medical information and health authorities with real-time information about how the virus infection is spreading,” PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups senior vice president and head Jovy Hernandez said.

“By giving mobile phone users free access to StaySafe.ph, we hope to empower them to do their part in flattening the curve,” Hernandez said.
StaySafe.ph is a website that allows its users to protect their loved ones and community by voluntarily answering a series of questions about their health status without disclosing their personal identity.

Based on the users’ responses, the online platform classifies individuals as being in good health, or experiencing mild symptoms or severe conditions.
The information will enable health care providers of local governments and private sector organizations to assist people with COVID-related health concerns.

The data will also be translated into a “heat map” which shows health authorities the distribution of possible COVID cases in different areas.

This real-time information can help authorities take the proper actions to control the pandemic.
“It’s inspiring how our bayanihan principle works. In our workplace, our sleepless programmers have eagerly worked hard for days to help the country by developing StaySafe.ph. Now it’s our time to deliver, whether you are from the public or private sector, or just a concerned citizen,” MultiSys CEO and founder David Almirol Jr. said.

The National Task Force for COVID-19 last week approved the official use of StaySafe.ph in the national and local government units.
To make it easier for the public to use this service, PLDT Enterprise has tied up with MultiSys, to whitelist the said website — allowing Smart TNT and Sun subscribers to access the site without consuming  mobile data allocations.
Multisys is a software engineering solutions firm that provides a wide range, cost-effective, and full-scale service to companies.

Backed by PLDT, which invested P2.15 billion in 2018 for 45 percent stake, MultiSys is committed to empower businesses by providing platforms, end-to-end system solutions, and outstanding implementations.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC PLDT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government appeals for patience as outbreak aid gets entangled in red tape
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Nearly a month into the Luzon's lockdown, aid is nowhere to be found for majority of the government's intended beneficia...
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 to plunge global economy to 'worst' post-war recession —IMF
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
“It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression,"...
Business
fbfb
Aid to small firm workers unveiled but disbursement schedule unclear
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
In an answer to calls for aid for middle-class workers, the government laid out a plan to assist 3.4 million small firm ...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
LIST: 3 things investors need to consider in the time of global health crisis
By Euden Valdez | 11 hours ago
As the world scrambles to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic, a global financial crisis looms from the horizon. Here's what investors...
Business
fbfb
Partner
PAL announces partial resumption of flights
1 day ago
Depending on factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak, PAL plans to resume operating international and domestic flights on...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Stocks sustain gains on more fiscal stimulus
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The stock market continued its winning streak yesterday behind sustained confidence on the country’s monetary and fiscal...
Business
fbfb
Stranded
By Boo Chanco | April 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The worse thing that can happen to anybody other than getting sick abroad is to get stranded with pocket money dwindling fast.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Government fully awards P30-billion T-bond offer
By Mary Grace Padin | April 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The government made a full award of the P30 billion worth of one-year Treasury bonds it auctioned off yesterday as rates fell close to the secondary market level amid ample liquidity in the financial system, according...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
NEDA: Philippine economy can bounce back
By Czerina Valencia | April 15, 2020 - 12:00am
he National Economic and Development Authority assured the public yesterday that measures will be in place to enable the economy to bounce back from the dual shock of the virus pandemic and the extended enhanced...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Live streaming app Kumu raises $5 million
By Richmond Mercurio | April 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Kumu Holdings Pte. Ltd., the company that owns the technology behind Philippine live streaming app Kumu, has raised approximately $5 million in a Series A funding round to roll out new features and scale up its...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with