Ortigas Malls extends aid during COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the enhanced community quarantine being implemented to stop the spread of the infectious COVID-19, shopping malls despite their limited operations have provided some solace to harried Filipino consumers.

In this regard, Ortigas Malls continues to keep the doors of its shopping facilities open—Estancia, Greenhills, Tiendesitas and Industria—for consumers looking for essential goods and services during this health emergency.

The company is taking extra steps to ensure its shopping malls are safe sanctuaries for patrons seeking some sense of normalcy in the face of the pandemic.

Banks, pharmacies, supermarkets and restaurants offering delivery and takeout services within Ortigas Malls' retail complexes continue to serve customers even as other shops are closed.

"We are strictly implementing safety protocols in all our malls such as temperature check, social distancing, and daily disinfection to protect our frontliners who work tirelessly amid the pandemic," said Jaime Ysmael, president and chief executive officer of Ortigas Land.

Ortigas Malls is also looking after the welfare of its main asset: its workforce.

It has organized work-from-home arrangements for most of its employees since the beginning of the quarantine period, while those in the frontlines such as supermarket and pharmacy staff, as well as security personnel are provided protective equipment and disinfection supplies.

With their #TogetherWeGive fund drive, Ortigas Land employees are raising P5 million in order to support outsourced staff and medical frontliners who are employees provided by third-party labor contractors.

The funds raised will be used to help tide over the needs of these "no-work, no-pay" workers during the quarantine period.

Beyond its support for its retail complexes, Ortigas Land has been extending a helping hand to the community by working with local government units where it operates to provide relief goods for affected families, and supply personal protective equipment to healthcare workers.

It is also extending financial assistance to all its outsourced personnel, most of whom have been displaced by the crisis.

“As we take care of our own people, we also recognize our responsibility to the greater community in battling this pandemic. Ortigas Land is fully committed to providing support by extending assistance to where we are most needed," Ysmael said.