MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
coronavirus
This April 11, 2020, photo shows a checkpoint being implemented amid the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Jobless rate likely hit highest level since financial crisis in Q2— Nomura
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 13, 2020 - 3:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The proportion of jobless Filipinos likely rose to a level not seen since the onset of global financial crisis as disruptions brought by the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) and the lockdowns implemented to control its spread put people out of work.

In a report sent to the media Monday, Japan-based investment bank Nomura estimated that jobless rate would likely jump to 8% this quarter when the next reading on unemployment numbers will be based.

Jobless figures are gauged every quarter, and the latest Nomura forecast, if realized, would mean jobless rate hitting a 13-year high and marking a break from a general decline in unemployment numbers since 2007. As of January, government data showed jobless rate hit 5.3%, up from 4.5% in October last year which was the lowest since 2005.

Nomura’s grim assessment was based on the labor department’s report over the weekend where the agency said 1.05 million Filipinos in the formal sector were displaced by the outbreak and the lockdowns implemented by national and local governments.

While President Duterte placed the entire Luzon island in enhanced community quarantine until April 30, local governments in 1,488 municipalities and 122 cities also enforced their own localized lockdowns as of April 6, data showed.

“We believe the DOLE numbers are still likely to rise, as these are based on firms claiming assistance under an amelioration program for those affected by the outbreak. The lockdown was also extended to end-April,” Nomura said.

On top of that, the government has also fallen behind its regional peers in laying out a clear budgetary support to counter COVID-19 impact on the public, leaving thousands of displaced workers with little to no earnings. 

Indeed, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) was left with the tough job of supporting the economy with “deeper” rate cuts forthcoming even after its 50 basis-point decrease two weeks ago, and a government bond-buying program worth P300 billion meant to increase state liquidity.

Against this backdrop, BSP is expected to do more, with Nomura projecting another 75 bps cut in rates to 2.5% “delivered in the second quarter,” starting on May. 

Apart from rate cuts to encourage banks to lower loan interest rates, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno already indicated further reduction on bank reserves by another 200 bps, in a bid to free up more cash for banks to lend, and boost economic activity.

“With discussions within government of a supplementary budget still limited, the Philippines appears to be lagging regional peers on urgently needed fiscal measures,” Nomura said.

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New normal
By Boo Chanco | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
It’s the day after Easter. But it is just another day at home contemplating at least another two weeks of enhanced community quarantine.
Business
fbfb
Light at the end of the tunnel
By Wilson Sy | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Encouraged by the news that the pandemic curves have flattened in Italy and Spain, a possible peak of infections in New York and the accelerated development of potential vaccines, US President Trump declared last...
Business
fbfb
Partner
PAL announces partial resumption of flights
1 hour ago
Depending on factors related to the COVID-19 outbreak, PAL plans to resume operating international and domestic flights on...
Business
fbfb
Filipino billionaires and their COVID-19 response
By Iris Gonzales | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The story of the banana and the hard-boiled egg in the time of the new coronavirus pandemic could morph into a thousand and one imaginings.
Business
fbfb
Philippines likely to struggle to recover from virus
By Czeriza Valencia | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines is among the countries in the Asia-Pacific region that will struggle to recover from the pandemic later this year, according to IHS Markit.
Business
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
Philippines expects record palay output this year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The country expects to attain a record-high palay or unhusked rice production of 22.12 million metric tons this year, 18 percent...
Business
fbfb
Foreign borrowings seen to rise sharply due to COVID-19
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Foreign borrowings by the national government as well as state-run corporations jumped by 32 percent to $9.7 billion last year from $7.4 billion in 2018, and the figure may increase sharply this year as the government...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
ECs to subsidize power needs of poor consumers
By Danessa Rivera | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Electric cooperatives are planning to subsidize the electricity needs of poor consumers affected by the Luzon-wide quarantine, according to state-run National Electrification Administration.
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
BSP opens forex facility for OFWs
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has opened a multi-currency exchange facility for overseas Filipino workers displaced and affected by the tension between the US and Iran as well as the public protests in Lebano...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Prior to quarantine, firms plan to expand, hire more
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 13, 2020 - 12:00am
More companies were planning to expand their operations and hire more workers before the economy came to a grinding halt due to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Bangko Sentral...
16 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with