MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
coronavirus
In this March 16, 2020, photo, members of the Manila Police District Sta. Cruz police station set up a check point along Blumentritt Street in Manila on Sunday night to remind the public of the proper social distancing measure inside passenger jeepneys and the implementation of curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
Local shares retreat as response to COVID-19 emergency leaves investors unimpressed
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine shares on Monday ended a shortened trading session bleeding, opening the week in a sour note as investors count the potential economic fallout from desperate measures imposed by authorities around the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Local equities continue to be whipsawed by the disease, sending the bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index down 7.92% or 458.57 points to close at 5,335.37 at the end of shortened trading hours as the government put Metro Manila in a lockdown. Meanwhile, the broader all-shares index fell 6.35% or 221.85 points to finish at 3,271.79.

“Local shares plunged considerably as investors assess the spread of the virus locally and globally,” Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Manila-based brokerage firm Regina Capital, wrote in a market commentary.

In a bid to contain the spread of the virus, which has infected 140 people and killed 12 in the Philippines as of reporting, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila under a month-long community quarantine.

But with the capital sealed off with its more than 12 million people, businesses are expected to take a beating from falling demand and disruptions on their operations, and all eyes are now on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas which is expected to slash its key rate and further reduce bank reserves to help cushion the economy from headwinds.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut its benchmark rate to virtually zero during an emergency meeting Sunday (Washington time) fanned fears that the US central bank may have reached the limits of its power to fend off recession as the coronavirus spreads.

“With the number of cases rising, the country has added measures for more social distancing. This however would imply that growth would be cut as establishments would realize less business as a result,” Limlingan explained.

“Furthermore, stock futures plunged Sunday night even after the Federal Reserve embarked on a massive monetary stimulus campaign to curb slower economic growth amid the coronavirus outbreak,” he added.

All subindices were engulfed in a sea of red, led by holding firms which lost 10.02% followed by financials (-8.93%), property (-7.78%), mining and oil (-4.32%), industrial (-2.49%) and services (-2.20%).

Decliners trumped advancers, 145 to 46, while 40 names were unchanged.

Asian markets fall

The PSEi tracked a regional downtrend. Hong Kong fell 2.5% and Singapore a similar amount, with Seoul and Taipei around one percent down. 

Shanghai dropped 0.8% after the release of the industrial production data, which came a week after news that Chinese exports had collapsed.

Tokyo ended the morning slightly higher, supported by expectations the Bank of Japan will announce its own policy support measures.

The broad retreat follows a tumultuous week that saw some stock markets suffer their worst days in decades and in some cases their worst ever.

And experts said there was a concern that the Fed might be running on empty with regards to further action.

Sunday's move "raises the question of whether the Fed has anything left in the tank should the spread of the virus not be contained", said Kerry Craig at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"With little economic data to go on it's not clear just how deep the economic impact will be. Our view is that the drag on the services sector from social distancing policies and shock from the fall of the oil price on the energy sector will be enough to tip the US into recession, but not necessarily a long one." — with AFP

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE INDEX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lockdown
By Boo Chanco | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
I support the Duterte administation’s decision to put Metro Manila in a lockdown. Some of those around him want to call it “community quarantine,” but Duterte himself said it is a lockdown.
Business
fbfb
MPIC no longer interested in MRT-3 project
By Richmond Mercurio | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is no longer interested in taking over the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 after its unsolicited proposal, which has been awarded the original proponent status, was rejected by the go...
Business
fbfb
The vicious bear arrives
By Wilson Sy | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The bear has arrived.
Business
fbfb
Business as usual for banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Banks and other financial institutions are business as usual during the one-month community quarantine adopted by Malacañang...
Business
fbfb
Despite likelihood of long lines amid outbreak, BIR sticks with April 15 tax filing deadline
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 days ago
“There are no pronouncements of any extension. We don’t see any need to extend as of the moment,” a BIR...
Business
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
DA sets food resiliency plan
By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture will start implementing its food resiliency action plan to ensure the stable supply of affordable...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Market to remain weak this week
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The stock market is likely to weaken further this week after suffering a bloodbath last week, marked by two episodes of tripping...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
BSP ramps up anti-currency counterfeiting operations
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to ramp up its anti-currency counterfeiting operations resulting in the arrest...
Business
fbfb
Listed companies, conglomerates implement changes in work procedures
By Iris Gonzales | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Listed companies, including some of the country’s biggest conglomerates, are implementing sweeping changes in their work procedures and health protocols in response to the new coronavirus or COVID-19.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
BSP ramps up anti-currency counterfeiting operations
By Lawrence Agcaoili | March 16, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to ramp up its anti-currency counterfeiting operations resulting in the arrest of several individuals.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with