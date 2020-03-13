MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
EDSA
This March 13, 2020, photo shows EDSA without traffic.
The STAR/Felicer Santos
Gov't surplus narrows as higher taxes counter faster spending
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 13, 2020 - 8:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration registered a narrower budget surplus in January, benefiting from a surge in revenues generated from higher taxes that offset a pick-up in spending, coming off from a slow start same period a year ago.

In a report posted on its website on Friday, the Bureau of the Treasury said the budget surplus narrowed to P23 billion in the first month of 2020, down by nearly half from P44.5 billion in January 2019. A budget surplus indicates revenues generated surpassed the amount spent for the period.

The year-on-year result was buttressed by a disappointing January 2019, when the government operated under an old budget. At the time, state spending dropped seven percent as new projects were put on hold while awaiting a new outlay to be passed. With revenues up then, a huge surplus was recorded.

That changed this year when the 2020 budget was signed into law in the first few days of January, helping agencies plan and execute their spending ahead. That is reflected in the data, with expenditures in January up 28% year-on-year to P212.2 billion.

The revenue side also got some boost. As the year opened, new tax increases under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) also took effect and brought in more state earnings. TRAIN, which was passed in 2018, laid out yearly increases on excise taxes in oil, cigarettes, and alcohol products.

New revenues, in turn, increased total collections by 14.8% annually to P294.6 billion, Treasury data showed.

The latest data showed the government is in strong fiscal footing as it seeks to counter the economic repercussions from the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the government's "Build, Build, Build" program will go "full blast" this year, following a record P1.04 trillion in capital outlays in 2019.

Higher spending this year, however, will not come without a price. As the economic activity like tourism and retail slow due to virus fears, the government is seen to lose as much as P91 billion in forgone revenues this year, an amount Dominguez said will be bridge by additional borrowings.

Agency spending accelerates

On Friday's Treasury report, it showed that revenues collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue rose 5.3% year-on-year to P194.9 billion in January. The Customs bureau, meanwhile, raised P55.9 billion, up 15.5% from same month last year.

BIR and Customs account for more than 80% of total state revenues.

Meanwhile, breaking down spending activities, the so-called "productive disbursements" by state agencies reached P210.2 billion, marking an increase of 26.4% on an annual basis.

Interest payments on government debts, on the other hand, rose a faster 33.8% to P61.4 billion, data showed.

GOVERNMENT BUDGET PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reasons to worry
By Boo Chanco | March 13, 2020 - 12:00am
During times of crisis like this coronavirus epidemic, people want to be reassured our leaders know what they are doing.
Business
fbfb
Worst PSEi crash since 2012 triggers 'circuit breakers'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Philippine stocks collapsed Thursday, triggering a rare brief halt in trading after local shares sank into a territory not...
Business
fbfb
Panic selling plagues stocks
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
Panic selling as a result of widespread fears over COVID-19 knocked out the local stock market yesterday, tripping the bourse-imposed...
Business
fbfb
BSP orders banks to prepare response plans as virus spreads
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered banks to adopt appropriate response plans in view of the rising number of confirmed...
Business
fbfb
Despite likelihood of long lines amid outbreak, BIR sticks with April 15 tax filing deadline
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 days ago
“There are no pronouncements of any extension. We don’t see any need to extend as of the moment,” a BIR...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Gov't surplus narrows as higher taxes counter faster spending
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Kicking off the year, the government
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
ATI sees positive signs of trade recovery in March
21 hours ago
Listed port operator Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) is seeing signs of trade improvement headed into mid-March after a sluggish...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
ADB offers $200 million financing for firms fighting COVID-19
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank announced yesterday that it is making available $200 million in supply chain financing for companies...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Diokno assures financial institutions of continued service amid pandemic
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno assured the public yesterday that services needed by the financial system...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
SSS earmarks P1.2 billion for workers to be laid off due to virus impact
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The Social Security System has earmarked as much as P1.2 billion to pay unemployment benefits to workers who are projected...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with