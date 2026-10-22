^

Nation

Drilon welcomes SC ruling on unprogrammed appropriations

Philstar.com
October 22, 2026 | 6:00pm
Drilon welcomes SC ruling on unprogrammed appropriations
In this undated photo shows former Senate President Franklin Drilon.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo, File photo

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senate President Franklin Drilon lauded the Supreme Court’s recognition of unprogrammed appropriations as a valid budgetary tool, while urging Congress to seek clarification on portions of the decision that may encroach on its constitutional authority over budgeting.

Based on his reading of the decision, Drilon said the Court affirmed that unprogrammed appropriations are not unconstitutional in themselves. They provide standby spending authority that may be exercised only when the funding conditions prescribed by law are met.

He said seeking clarification is appropriate because the ruling, as currently written, may go beyond constitutional review by prescribing fiscal conditions that, under the 1987 Constitution, should be left to the best judgment of Congress.

Drilon said the ruling affects Congress' authority to determine appropriations.

He also congratulated the court, saying its release comes at a crucial stage in the preparation of the 2027 national budget.

“We look forward to seeing how the reforms will be reflected in the 2027 budget,” he added.

As amicus curiae during the proceedings, Drilon defended the constitutionality of unprogrammed appropriations while warning that their implementation could violate constitutional limits.

He also acknowledged that flaws or abuses in the mechanism may require correction. But the standards needed to address them should be expressly imposed by Congress through legislation, with the Court determining whether those standards comply with the Constitution.

For Drilon, identifying a constitutional defect does not necessarily authorize the Court to write budget guidelines that would replace Congress’ express conditions. Doing so, he warned, raises concerns about judicial legislation.

“Congress determines appropriations and their lawful conditions. The Executive implements the budget within those conditions. Both functions remain subject to the Constitution,” Drilon said.

Replacing the funding trigger enacted by Congress, he warned, could narrow legislative discretion and restrict the Executive’s ability to implement the budget under the approved framework.

Drilon said clarification would help establish the boundaries of judicial review while preserving constitutional safeguards against the misuse of public funds.

“The concern therefore extends beyond one administration or one budget. It involves the scope of the budget powers available to future Congresses and presidents,” he said. (Contributed story)

FRANKLIN DRILON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s final: MRT-3 to be privatized by 2027

It’s final: MRT-3 to be privatized by 2027

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 20 hours ago
The Department of Transportation  is pushing through with the private turnover of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, aiming...
Nation
fbtw
2 barangay officials killed in Cotabato gun attack

2 barangay officials killed in Cotabato gun attack

By John Unson | 1 day ago
An incumbent barangay councilor and his brother, who is the cashier and bookkeeper of their barangay government, were shot...
Nation
fbtw
26 more anomalous flood projects probed

26 more anomalous flood projects probed

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation  is probing 26 additional flood control projects, mostly in Mindanao, for alleged...
Nation
fbtw
2 drug traffickers get life terms

2 drug traffickers get life terms

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Two people have been sentenced to life in prison by the Pasay and Parañaque courts.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PPA sees 1.93 million sea travelers on Undas

PPA sees 1.93 million sea travelers on Undas

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Up to 1.93 million people are expected to travel by sea from Oct. 27 to Nov. 5, to spend All Saints’ Day and All Souls’...
Nation
fbtw
4 bomb experts surrender in Maguindanao

4 bomb experts surrender in Maguindanao

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Four alleged bomb experts of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered to the military in Maguindanao del Sur on...
Nation
fbtw
Kagawad nabbed for drugs

Kagawad nabbed for drugs

By Artemio Dumlao | 20 hours ago
 An incumbent barangay kagawad was arrested in an anti-narcotics operation in this town on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
18 wounded Mindanao soldiers receive cash assistance

18 wounded Mindanao soldiers receive cash assistance

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Officials had separately provided relief support to a total of 18 soldiers wounded in separate recent hostilities in the provinces of...
Nation
fbtw
4 BIFF bomb-makers surrender to Army in Maguindanao del Sur

4 BIFF bomb-makers surrender to Army in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Four more remnants of the defunct Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, all well-versed in assembling improvised explosive...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with