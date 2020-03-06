MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
LGBT
In this June 24, 2017 photo, a rainbow flag is unfurled during the Metro Manila Pride March in Marikina City.
Bernard Testa/InterAksyon, File
Insurers to ‘assess’ moves after regulators clear LGBT partners as beneficiaries
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 6:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Life insurers are coming up with a position on a legal opinion from regulators that effectively cleared insured individuals on same-sex relationships to enter their partners as beneficiaries on insurance policies.

“Regret that we cannot comment at the moment as we will still convene our Underwriting & Claims Committee to assess our position,” George Mina, general manager of Philippine Life Insurance Association, an industry group.

On Thursday, the Insurance Commission issued legal opinion 2020-02 stating that an insured individual may “designate any person as beneficiary” so long as the person does not fall within prohibitions on donations under Article 739 of the Civil Code, a provision that bars adulterers and people in office from receiving gifts from each other.

The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) community cheered IC’s legal opinion, which came after UP professor E. Leo Battad asked regulators to issue guidelines on the matter.

Even before regulators’ clearance though, Mina said nothing stops insurers from accepting as beneficiary the LGBTQ partner of an insured, and in fact some have already done so. 

Unlike married couples however, naming your same-sex partner as insurance beneficiary can be a tedious task. 

“It depends on the underwriting rules of the companies,” Mina said.

Insurance requirements differ

Philstar.com spoke to three insurance agents from Sun Life Financial Philippines, Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. Philippines (Manulife) and Pru Life Insurance Corp. of UK who revealed different requirements and  procedures.

Of the three, only Sun Life allows LGBTQ couples to instantly enroll their partners as beneficiaries without any documentary requirements.

For Manulife and Pru Life, an “insurable interest” is required, that is, as one agent puts it “proof of loss on the part beneficiary if the insured dies.”

One way to do it, an agent said, is through a “business partnership” that is acquired if the persons concerned are registered as proprietors with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A loan agreement may also serve as basis, another insurance agent said. 

LGBT+ COMMUNITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Insurance Commission: LGBTQ members can designate partners as insurance beneficiary
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
In a separate text message to Philstar.com, Funa confirmed that members of the LGBTQ+ community may present the legal opinion...
Business
fbfb
Big failure on corruption
By Boo Chanco | March 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Sometime last year, President Duterte expressed frustration over continuing and worsening corruption to the point he said he was thinking of resigning.
Business
fbfb
A sad day at Philippine Airlines
By Iris Gonzales | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a lot of crying on Friday inside Philippine Airlines’ sprawling office along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay as the Lucio Tan-owned carrier implemented a painful retrenchment and business restructuring...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Autokid opens, operates Dongfeng Trucks in Cagayan De Oro
3 hours ago
Dongfeng's world-class trucks and trucks parts, as well as its truck repair services, is now available in Cagayan de Oro...
Business
fbfb
Philippines banks least affected by COVID-19 outbreak — Fitch
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Philippine banks are sufficiently capitalized and are less likely to be affected by the impact of the coronavirus disease...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Roadblocks resolved, half of 100 Duterte flagship projects finished by June 2022
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
With procurement bottlenecks supposedly resolved, economic officials painted a rosy outlook for the government’s...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Reserves back up to $87.6 billion in end-February — BSP
By Prinz Magtulis | 5 hours ago
The Philippines increased its gross foreign reserves in end-February, highly due to an increase in the central bank's offshore...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Coronavirus infection likely higher than reported in Asia-Pacific, threatens growth— S&P
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Risks are high that Asia-Pacific emerging economies, including the Philippines, are not fully capturing the extent of coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Asia-Pacific economies face $211-billion hit from virus, says S&P
5 hours ago
The coronavirus could wipe more than $200 billion off Asia Pacific economies this year, S&P Global ratings warned Friday,...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Inflation slows to 2.6% in February
By Czeriza Valencia | 20 hours ago
Growth in consumer prices decelerated in February on slower growth in the cost of transport, alcoholic beverages and tobacco,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with