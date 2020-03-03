MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
call center
The Department of Health has repeatedly advised the public to reduce physical contact and maintain distance of at least one meter from people with flu-like symptoms.
Pixabay
Business-as-usual for BPOs amid COVID-19 threat
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 3, 2020 - 11:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Save for some health reminders and provisions to their workers, business process outsourcing companies are business-as-usual, leaving individual firms free to decide work-from-home arrangements amid the threat of coronavirus.

With health officials warning against coronavirus’s capacity to spread in close contact with infected people, the IT-BPO Association of the Philippines said it relies on member-companies to “ensure that necessary steps are being taken to keep our workforce safe.”

“These IT-BPM firms offer health and wellness benefits such as health insurance programs, annual medical exams, as well as onsite doctors, nurses, and first-aiders, which are very crucial especially at this time,” IBPAP said in a January 31 statement to the group, a copy of which was obtained by Philstar.com.

“Work from home policies, however, is still dependent on each company's HR (human resource) policies,” it added.

As of Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., the Department of Health reported that 10 of the 23 persons under investigation were confined at hospitals in Metro Manila, while seven were located in Central Luzon.

Since the Philippines recorded its first case of Coronavirus Disease-19—the flu-like illness caused by the novel coronavirus— two had already died from the disease, while one fully recovered. A total of 613 people monitored were discharged after showing no symptoms.

Outside the country, COVID-19 cases rose to 89,006 on Monday, including 3,044 deaths across 68 countries and territories.

BPOs in the Philippines typically service clients offshore, particularly the US where there were already three confirmed infections of COVID-19. While there are currently no industry-wide disruptions in BPO work because of COVID-19, IBPAP said it is constantly monitoring the situation.

“Apart from this, our member-companies diligently follow government-mandated labor policies and guidelines, including occupational health and safety standards,” the group said.

“We have also advised (employees) to take precautionary measures as well as seek help from licensed medical professionals, if necessary,” it added.

BPOs are one of the country’s top employers and dollar engines. Last year, IBPAP data showed member-firms generated revenues worth $26 billion and 1.29 million full-time employees. 

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A sad day at Philippine Airlines
By Iris Gonzales | March 2, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a lot of crying on Friday inside Philippine Airlines’ sprawling office along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay as the Lucio Tan-owned carrier implemented a painful retrenchment and business restructuring...
Business
fbfb
MacroAsia, Chinese partner struggle to complete Sangley requirements
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp. and its Chinese partner for Sangley Point International Airport project continue to face...
Business
fbfb
NAIA rehab in danger
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The consortium of seven conglomerates seeking to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is facing a new headwind...
Business
fbfb
New road to Sangley starts construction in Q2
By Richmond Mercurio | March 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Public Works and Highways targets to commence by the second quarter the construction of a new road that will beef up connectivity to Sangley airport in Cavite.
Business
fbfb
Solving transmission ROW problems
By Rey Gamboa | March 3, 2020 - 12:00am
What can regulators do to help the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines? Apparently, a number of transmission projects, if these had already been up and running, could have been solutions to our power supply ...
Business
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
NICP: Revolutionizing ICT from the grassroots
5 hours ago
The NICP endeavors to push improvement of different localities towards the digital age.
Business
fbfb
NBOSS to improve business registration — DICT
March 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Information and Communications Technology said business registration in the country will see significant improvement with the National Business One Stop Shop now operational.
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Manufacturing improves at fastest pace in 13 months
By Czeriza Valencia | March 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine manufacturing conditions improved at the fastest pace in 13 months in February despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus disease 2019, according to the latest IHS Markit Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing...
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
‘50-bps rate cut not enough to stem COVID-19 impact’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | March 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The 50 basis points rate reduction committed by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno is not enough to compensate for the shock coming from the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19),...
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
T-bill rates mixed
By Mary Grace Padin | March 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Short-term government securities fetched mixed results yesterday as rates for the 91-day Treasury bills slightly increased, while rates for the 182-day and 364-day debt papers declined, according to the Bureau of...
13 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with