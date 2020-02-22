MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Infradev gets Makati OK to proceed with subway
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - February 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MAKATI, Philippines — Philippine Infradev Holdings Inc. (formerly IRC Properties) has received the official notice to proceed from the Makati City government for its planned Makati subway project.

To be known as MkTr, the $3.5 billion, 10-kilometer railway system is touted as the biggest public-private partnership undertaking for a local government unit.

In a disclosure Thursday, Philippine Infradev said  its subsidiary Makati City Subway Inc. (MCSI) signed an investment agreement with HK Binjiang.

Under the transaction, HK Binjiang acquired a 35 percent direct investment in MCSI by purchasing 15 million common shares for $30 million, payable within 10 business days from effectivity of the agreement.

HK Binjiang will also subscribe 36 million primary common shares of MCSI for a total subscription price of $72 million.

MCSI, on the other hand, obtained board approval and executed a transit oriented development (TOD) agreement with HK Binjiang.

The agreement will ensure availability of funds required to complete the construction of the Makati subway as well as support the operation and maintenance cost of the underground rail system.

Proceeds will come from the topside development of approximately 17.87 hectares of land required for the project. 

MSCI, HK Binjiang and Aggregate Business Group (ABG) Holdings Inc. agreed to incorporate Makati Redco Transit Development Corp. (MRTD) which would develop 17.87 hectares of Makati properties and 10 hectares of acquired land for the Makati subway project.

Infradev president Antonio Tiu said “the Makati subway project is envisioned to be completed by 2025 despite slight delays in the arrival of the tunnel boring machines from China as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.”

The proposed subway would connect key points in Makati like the central business district along Ayala Avenue, the Makati City Hall, the Poblacion Heritage Site, the University of Makati, Ospital ng Makati and the other new  districts in the city.

AGGREGATE BUSINESS GROUP HK BINJIANG MSCI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gag Order
By Boo Chanco | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
In past decades, when the quality of our national leaders was a lot higher than it is now, there is always a challenge to defend one’s position in Plaza Miranda. Today, our leaders seek a gag order instea...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus stalls third telco player commercial launch
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Dito Telecommunity's says Friday the outbreak in China is causing additional delays to its rollout after raw materials needed...
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus exposes vulnerabilities of China pivot as more infrastructure delays seen
The semiconductor industry, which accounted for nearly 42% of merchandise exports last year, is mulling plant closures if...
1 day ago
Business
Makati Business Club ‘concerned’ about VFA termination impact
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
An influential business group said Friday it was bothered by the Duterte administration’s decision to end the US-Philippines...
Business
fbfb
Lucio Tan takes over as PAL Holdings president
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Taipan Lucio Tan has been named as PAL Holdings Inc. president, a position vacated by the passing of his son, Lucio “Bong”...
Business
fbfb
Latest
38 minutes ago
Excise tax collection to hit P332 billion — DOF
By Mary Grace Padin | 38 minutes ago
The government’s excise tax collections are expected to hit P332.3 billion this year due to the increased tax rates...
Business
fbfb
Philippine , Asean to benefit from shifting supply chains
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is expected to benefit from shifts in the manufacturing supply chains amid the US-China trade spat as well as the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, a Malaysia-based...
38 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Online platforms urged to come up with single standard for complaints
By Louella Desiderio | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
A single standard to handle complaints and take down unscrupulous sellers is being pushed for e-commerce players to get rid of fake products, the sIntellectual Property Office of the Philippines said.
38 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
The thumbtack and the Coke
By Francis J. Kong | February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
An old story talks about two physicians who boarded a flight out of the San Francisco airport.
38 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
SMC says all debts to PSALM fully paid
February 22, 2020 - 12:00am
San Miguel Corp. said it has no unpaid debts with the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management.
38 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with