MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Metrobank income up 27% to P22 billion in 2019
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - February 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Earnings of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. jumped by 27.5 percent to P28.06 billion last year from P22.01 billion in 2018 amid the consistent improvement in operating revenues.

Metrobank president Fabian Dee said the bank’s initiatives contributed to the strong finish, allowing it to perform “significantly well” in 2019.

“Our increased profitability, more efficient operations, and sustained business growth are the direct result of our continued mission to deliver what is meaningful to our customers and validates their trust and confidence in our bank,” he said.

Metrobank’s net interest income went up by 12 percent to P77 billion, accounting for 72 percent of its total revenues of P106.9 billion, bringing net interest margin to 3.84 percent.

On the other hand, non-interest income jumped 26 percent to P29.9 billion, benefiting from higher customer flows in fixed income and foreign exchange, on top of a favorable financial market environment.

The bank said service fees and commissions booked a 12 percent increase to P14.3 billion, while trading and foreign gains more than tripled to P9.3 billion.

With the bank’s continued focus on improving efficiency and productivity, Dee said operating expense grew at a manageable level of eight percent.

“This, coupled with relatively strong revenue growth for the period, led to an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio to 55 percent from 58 percent in 2018,” he said.

He added modest portfolio growth ensured adherence to the bank’s credit standards and sustained better-than-industry asset quality metrics, with non-performing loans (NPL) ratio at 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent last September.

The country’s second largest lender in terms of assets allotted P10.1 billion provisions for credit and impairment losses, further improving NPL cover to 103 percent from 96 percent last quarter.

Metrobank’s consolidated assets and equity stood at P2.5 trillion and P309.6 billion, respectively. Total capital adequacy ratio was at 17.5 percent with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 16.2 percent, comfortably above regulatory requirements.

The bank’s loan book rose by seven percent to P1.5 trillion while its deposit base increased faster at 10 percent to P1.7 trillion.

Aligned with continued Philippine economic expansion, the rise in credit demand was driven by the commercial segment’s seven percent increase as well as sustained consumer lending growth led by the 23 percent jump in the credit cards business.            

FABIAN DEE METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Partner
Learn how to grow your business with effective salesmanship
9 hours ago
Learn the ins and ous of selling and marketing goods and services when you attend Salesmanship Seminar 2020.
Business
fbfb
Businesses welcome economic reforms as political risks persist
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Progress on the amendments to the Public Service Act in Congress is a welcome reprieve to the business community battered...
Business
fbfb
Ecozone pledges up despite CITIRA threat
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Foreign direct investment pledges in the country’s economic zones more than doubled last year, even as there are indications...
Business
fbfb
Lucio Tan takes over as PAL Holdings president
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Taipan Lucio Tan has been named as PAL Holdings Inc. president, a position vacated by the passing of his son, Lucio “Bong”...
Business
fbfb
BDO’s Tan is CEO of the Year in Asia
1 day ago
BDO Unibank, Inc.’s Nestor V. Tan, president and chief executive officer, was named the Banking CEO of the Year in Asia...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Gag Order
By Boo Chanco | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
In past decades, when the quality of our national leaders was a lot higher than it is now, there is always a challenge to defend one’s position in Plaza Miranda. Today, our leaders seek a gag order instea...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Share prices sustain upward momentum
By Iris Gonzales | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The local stock market managed to sustain its upward momentum yesterday although gains were tempered by some profit taking.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
MPIC invests P250 million for majority stake in Los Baños hospital
By Iris Gonzales | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Investments Corp., the listed tollways and infrastructure conglomerate of tycoon of Manuel V. Pangilinan, is expanding its hospital portfolio.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Dito’s telco launch moved to March 2021
By Richmond Mercurio | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Consumers hoping for a “better” telecommunications service from new major player Dito Telecommunity will have to wait for another year.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Meralco accepts DOE terms for CSP
By Danessa Rivera | February 21, 2020 - 12:00am
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said Manila Electric Co. has accepted the agency’s terms in its competitive selection process for greenfield capacity.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with