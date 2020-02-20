MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Government data released Thursday show total approved pledges for 2019 grew 112.8% to P390 billion from P183 billion in 2018.
The STAR/File
Ecozone pledges up despite CITIRA threat
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2020 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investment pledges in the country’s economic zones more than doubled last year than in the same period in 2018, even as there are indications that investors remain wary of government plans to reduce their tax perks.

A total of P390 billion in FDI pledges were approved last year, up 112.8% year-on-year from P183 billion in 2018, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Thursday. 

Approved FDI measures investment pledges in economic zones where the government offers tax and non-tax breaks to lure in locators and provide jobs to people. These pledges may or may not translate into actual inflows in the near future. 

They are also different from the central bank’s own measure of FDI inflows, which is on a net basis and uses a threshold of at least 10% foreign equity to be included in the tally.

For the last three months of 2019 alone, approved FDI commitments rose an annual 17% to P112.1 billion, data showed.

The government counts investment pledges from seven investment promotion agencies that include free port zones in Bataan, Clark, Cagayan, Subic (SBMA), the BoI-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BOI-BARMM), as well as Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and Board of Investments.

Broken down, approved pledges registered under PEZA, the largest ecozone operator, continued their decline last year, dropping 27.9% on an annual basis to P49.3 billion.

“The uncertainties created a wait-and-see attitude for new investors [and] holding on the expansions of existing industries, thus affecting the performance in 2018 [and] 2019,” PEZA director-general Charito Plaza told Philstar.com when sought for comment on the latest data.

PEZA placements have been the most sensitive to government efforts to reduce tax perks in ecozones under the proposed Corporate Income Tax and Incentive Rationalization Act (CITIRA), which was just sponsored on the Senate plenary on Wednesday.

This is because unlike other ecozones, PEZA offers its locators a flat tax rate of 5% on their gross income after their income tax holidays. This incentive is at risk of being removed under CITIRA, a priority legislation of President Duterte which also intends to slowly lower corporate income tax rates to 20% from 30%.

In contrast to PEZA pledges, commitments in BoI rose more than four-fold to P335.7 billion, accounting for 86.1% of total approved placements, government data showed.

“The DTI/BoI surge of investments is due to the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program of the President attracting even FDIs who are participants to the [infrastructure] projects... which are all domestic-oriented market,” Plaza explained.

Elsewhere, approved FDI pledges in 2019 were down in ecozones in Bataan, plummeting 79.7% year-on-year, Clark (-82.4%) and Cagayan (-71.6%). On the flip side, SBMA and BOI-BARMM saw commitments grow 256.9% and 30.5%, respectively, last year.

CITIRA BILL CORPORATE INCOME TAX AND INCENTIVES RATIONALIZATION ACT BILL PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Is Bulacan airport a goner?
By Boo Chanco | February 19, 2020 - 12:00am
I just checked with San Miguel the status of their airport project in Bulacan… when groundbreaking will be.
Business
fbfb
Partner
Learn how to grow your business with effective salesmanship
3 hours ago
Learn the ins and ous of selling and marketing goods and services when you attend Salesmanship Seminar 2020.
Business
fbfb
BDO’s Tan is CEO of the Year in Asia
19 hours ago
BDO Unibank, Inc.’s Nestor V. Tan, president and chief executive officer, was named the Banking CEO of the Year in Asia...
Business
fbfb
Partner
What should marketers focus on to improve their digital marketing in 2020?
3 hours ago
Expand your digital marketing know-how. Attend the BLINK Seminar in Makati this March!
Business
fbfb
Jollibee income down 14.4% in 2019
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. saw its net income decline 14.4 percent to P6.3 billion last year as its recent...
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Businesses welcome economic reforms as political risks persist
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Progress on the amendments to the Public Service Act in Congress is a welcome reprieve to the business community battered...
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Coronavirus exposes vulnerabilities of China pivot as more infrastructure delays seen
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
The semiconductor industry, which accounted for nearly 42% of merchandise exports last year, is mulling plant closures if...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Customs sees lower collections in February due to COVID-19
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
Collections of the Bureau of Customs may suffer this February due to lower shipment volumes from China as a result of the...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Lucio Tan takes over as PAL Holdings president
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Taipan Lucio Tan has been named as PAL Holdings Inc. president, a position vacated by the passing of his son, Lucio “Bong”...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Barba named new IPOPHL director general
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Trade Undersecretary Rowel Barba has been named the new director general of the Intellectual Property Office of the Phil...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with