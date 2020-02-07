Enrique Razon moves to take control of embattled Manila Water

MANILA, Philippines — Ports and casino magnate Enrique Razon wants to take over the embattled Manila Water Co. Inc., offering to buy the rest of the shares in the Ayala-led utility before the renegotiation of its water contract begins.
In a disclosure to the stock exchange Friday, Manila Water said Razon-controlled Prime Metroline Holdings Inc. wants to make a tender offer for the shares of the water
Shares in Manila Water fell by
Earlier this week, Manila Water said Razon’s Prime Metroline Holdings
Razon,
President Rodrigo Duterte has berated both Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services Inc. after a Singapore-based arbitration panel ordered the Philippine government to indemnify the two water
The president accused both companies of having government contracts with "onerous" provisions disadvantageous to the public and threatened to
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, the Philippines’ water regulator, has rescinded the 15-year extension of the water concession deals, derailing the two utilities’ long-term plans.
Razon’s transaction with the
Business leaders have warned that moves against the two water companies could spook investors at a time Duterte seeks more private capital to bankroll his ambitious infrastructure plan.
