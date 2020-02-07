MOTORING
Malacañang transmits draft EO on land use to agencies for inputs
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - February 7, 2020 - 12:00am

Manila, Philippines — The draft executive order (EO) on land use would be transmitted to concerned government agencies soon so they could provide inputs on the proposed policy, Malacañang said.

The Duterte administration is planning to issue an EO on land use planning pending the passage of a law institutionalizing the policy.

The order will outline mechanisms that will harmonize the government’s land use policies. 

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Undersecretary Adora Navarro discussed the salient points of the draft EO during last Monday’s Cabinet meeting. 

“The draft shall be submitted to concerned agencies of the government in order that the latter can comment on the same, and their comments be duly considered,” Panelo said in a statement. 

President Duterte has been pushing for the passage of a law on national land use since 2017. During his 2018 State of the Nation Address, Duterte said the law would address competing land requirements for food, housing business, and environmental conservation.

The proposed national land use act, which also aims to ensure sustainable and rational use of the country’s land and physical resources, is one of the priority measures of the administration. 

In a recent statement, NEDA chief Ernesto Pernia said land use policies must be clear on where and how much space would be allocated for agricultural production and where and how much space would be dedicated to settlements development to meet housing demand.

He said the policy should also specify what areas would be allocated for industries and economic activity and which spaces should be protected for environmental sustainability.

