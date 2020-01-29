MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
This file photo shows the World Dream as seen from the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Kowloon in Hong Kong.
File photo
Passengers on HK cruise ship that docked in Manila were screened, operator says
(Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 5:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dream Cruises, which operates the World Dream cruise ship that arrived in Manila from Hong Kong this week, implemented screening procedures for passengers on its ships before sailing.

In a January 24 notice to passengers, Dream Cruises informed its guests that it is working closely with local and international authorities and would bar passengers who might have been infected with the novel coronavirus (nCoV) from boarding.

Among those who would not be allowed on Dream Cruises ships are guests already confirmed to have nCoV and those who are in isolation for suspected cases of the coronavirus.

The cruise line said it would turn away "guests holding passport issued in Hubei province or have been to the Hubei province in the last 14 days" as well as those who are diagnosed with fever or other symptoms related to nCoV.

"Dream Cruises has promptly implemented precautionary measures, including health screening and temperature measurements for all embarking guests and crew members, as well as stringent sanitization and enhanced disinfection protocols on board its ships across the fleet," it said.

"Dream Cruises would like to reiterate that it maintains the highest preventative hygiene and sanitation standards on board its fleet and is committed to safeguarding the health of all guests and crew," it also said.

In a January 27 notice, the cruise line announced its ships "will be not be calling into Guangzhou (Nansha) on 31 January and 6 February 2020." 

According to its website, World Dream sails a Hong Kong-Manila-Subic-Hong Kong itinerary called "5-Night Philippines Explorer" that stops in Guangzhou in Guangdong province.

Cruise ships dock in Manila

The World Dream was one of two cruise ships that arrived in Manila this week. The other, the MV Ligulao, sailed in from Jiangsu in mainland China.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that the passengers and crew of both ships were subjected to mandatory inspections. It also said World Dream would have had around 4,000 passengers on board but that the ship had decided against taking in more passengers from the mainland.

According to reports, the World Dream's 778 passengers were "authorized to travel" by the Bureau of Quarantine.

The World Dream was supposed to sail to Subic the local government and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority said the port would no longer accept cruise ships due to the risk of nCoV.

The ship stayed docked in Manila instead before sailing back to Hong Kong.

The Department of Tourism under then Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo had planned to develop cruise ship tourism in the Philippines.

The state-run Philippine Information Agency reported in September 2019 that a cruise ship facility in Puerto Princesa, Palawan under the administration's "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure campaign is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

The P1.5-billion project includes a 500-meter wharf, docking facility, passenger terminal and access road, PIA said.

2019-NCOV DREAM CRUISES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teflon Duterte
By Boo Chanco | January 29, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte is probably coated in Teflon. On the same day that the slowest economic growth rate in eight years was reported by government, the country fell by 14 places in the latest Corruption Perception Index...
Business
fbfb
Real estate execs take control of BDO leasing unit
By Lawrence Agcaoili | January 29, 2020 - 12:00am
BDO Unibank Inc. has identified the buyers of its controlling stake in a leasing and finance company that it no longer finds attractive due to new accounting regulations.
Business
fbfb
Meralco switches on solar rooftop at City of Dreams
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
City of Dreams Manila and Spectrum, a subsidiary of Manila Electric Co., have unveiled a 1.2-megawatt (MW) solar rooftop facility...
Business
fbfb
Phoenix transfers retail stations to subsidiary
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
Listed independent oil player Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. is transferring some of its retail stations to subsidiary...
Business
fbfb
Government rejects Metro Pacific offer for MRT-3 takeover
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The government has rejected Metro Pacific Investments Corp. unsolicited proposal to take over the operations and maintenance...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Passengers on HK cruise ship that docked in Manila were screened, operator says
1 hour ago
The cruise line said it would turn away "guests holding passport issued in Hubei province or have been to the Hubei province...
Business
fbfb
9 hours ago
Singlife Philippines unveils 2020 plans with a new alliance
9 hours ago
Singlife Philippines, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV), Di-Firm, and Singapore Life Private Limited, ally towards a commercial...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Toyota sees sales hit from Taal eruption
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The local unit of Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp. expects the recent Taal Volcano eruption to impact on its sales performance...
Business
fbfb
Government raises P134 billion from retail T-bonds
By Mary Grace Padin | January 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The government successfully raised P134 billion from the issuance of three-year retail Treasury bonds (RTB) as investors swarmed the first day of the fund raising activity, according to the Bureau of the Treasu...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
PCC taps big data analytics with PSA, UP
By Czeriza Valencia | January 29, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s antitrust agency has tapped the Philippine Statistics Authority and the University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation Inc. for the use of big data...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with