SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This Jan. 28, 2020 handout photo shows the World Dream Cruise Ship.
Released/Philippine Coast Guard
2 ships from China docked in Manila declared clear from novel coronavirus
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2020 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard cleared two recently docked ships that came from China after they were declared safe from the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV) on Tuesday. 

The first of these was the World Dream Cruise Ship from Hong Kong, succeeded by the MV Ligulao which came from mainland China's Lianyungang, Jiangsu on Monday. 

According to Coast Guard, the passengers and crew of both ships, which were docked at the Port of Manila, were subjected to mandatory inspections. 

The Coast Guard said that the former should have had some 4,000 passengers on board until its crew instead opted not to take in any more passengers from the mainland. 

World Dream's 778 passengers were "authorized to travel" by the Bureau of Quarantine, reports said.

The passengers were reportedly set to travel to Subic Bay aboard the ship on Wednesday, but Mayor Jonathan John Khonghun of the municipality of Subic, Zambales directed the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority not to accept any more cruise ships due to the threat of 2019 nCoV. 

As for MV Ligulao, the BOQ told reporters that while the ship's 20 crewmen were declared free of 2019 nCoV, they were still prohibited from disembarking the ship as they were not able to present the necessary shore passes.

In an earlier statement, the Department of Transportation said it instructed all airports and seaports to tighten their security to safeguard against the possible entry of carriers of the new virus. 

On Tuesday, Sen. Francis Pangilinan in a statement called for a preemptive ban on visitors coming from Wuhan, China, the virus' epicenter, citing the number of deaths it had already caused worldwide and the many tourists from mainland China that had come to visit the Philippines the year before.

2019 NCOV
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A better VFA? A look at the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
The US VFA was signed in 1998 and was entered into force in 1999 while the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia...
Headlines
fbfb
Arming of BFP seen this year
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
President Duterte’s plan to arm members of the Bureau of Fire Protection will push through this year, Interior Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate probe into sex trafficking linked to POGO industry
9 hours ago
"[F]oreigners, particularly Chinese men working in nearby Philippine Offshore Gambling Operators, were the main clientele...
Headlines
fbfb
'Women for order': Hontiveros slams Chinese prostitution dens in POGO industry
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"At what cost ito? It shouldn't ever be at the cost of any Filipino woman."
Headlines
fbfb
'Left with nothing': Aeta community in Batangas among affected during Taal eruption
By Rosette Adel | 10 hours ago
An Aeta community of around 69 families in San Luis, Batangas were among the residents who were forced to relocate when the...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
DOTr to remit millions in fines from erring private emission test centers
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Violations include having no testing machines and falsification of test results.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Pangilinan wants preemptive ban for visitors from Wuhan, China
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"A total 1,626,309 tourists from mainland China visited the country from January to November 2019," the senator reasoned...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Immigration actually strict at screening Chinese arrivals, official says
6 hours ago
"We are very strict in terms of examining and evaluating Chinese [arrivals]. Out of the 7,700 exclusions, the most number...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
More than 396,000 affected; Taal still under close watch
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"Activity in the Main Crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak to voluminous emission of white to dirty...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
DOH probes 8 cases of suspected nCoV
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Eight persons are being monitored for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the Philippines – down from 11 last weekend,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with