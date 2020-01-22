MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DOF
In a statement, DOF said the NDC Board, acting on a recommendation of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, decided in December last year to terminate in 2021 the corporate life of the lessor of the property — the NDC subsidiary Batangas Land Co. Inc. (BLCI).
KJ Rosales/File
Gov’t to end ‘onerous’ land deal with Chevron in 2021 — DOF
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Finance said Wednesday it recommended dissolving one of the subsidiaries of state-run National Development Co. so the government can end an “onerous” land deal with Chevron Philippines Inc. (formerly Caltex Philippines).

The DOF earlier said it discovered that Chevron Philippines has been leasing a 120-hectare (1.2 million sq.m.) property in Batangas for a measly 74 centavos per sq. m. per month.

Now valued at around P5 billion, the DOF said Chevron Philippines is paying only 4% of the current monthly fair market rental estimate of P17.90 per sq. m.

In a statement, the DOF said the NDC Board, acting on a recommendation by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, decided in December last year to terminate in 2021 the corporate life of the lessor of the property — the NDC subsidiary Batangas Land Co. Inc. (BLCI).

Dominguez, a member of the Board, made the recommendation after the DOF had reportedly uncovered “onerous” provisions in BLCI’s more than four-decade-old lease contract with Chevron, which uses the property as an oil import terminal.

Dominguez earlier described the lease deal as “another government contract with onerous provisions.”

He said that “based on current standards the State imposes on similar contracts, to have a rental yield of less than 1 percent is surely grossly disadvantageous to the government and the Filipino people.”

The supposed sweetheart deal between the NDC unit and Chevron Philippines is the latest contract signed between the government and the private sector that the Duterte administration has reviewed.

Since December last year, President Rodrigo Duterte has berated Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. and threatened to jail their owners for supposedly forging water contracts with “onerous” provisions.

CARLOS DOMINGUEZ III DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Scaring investors
By Boo Chanco | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Many times, we seem to think we are the center of the universe... a self-sufficient paradise of 7000 islands.
Business
fbfb
NEDA pushes bill protecting maritime territories in a bid to tap P1-T ‘blue economy’
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The government is looking into tapping the country’s P1-trillion “blue economy” by pushing for a bill that...
Business
fbfb
Will you be the first Filipino to win P17-billion jackpot from Powerball?
1 hour ago
Now, you can play the biggest American lotteries online, safely and securely, without leaving your home in the Philippin...
Business
fbfb
Does ABS-CBN have tax deficiencies, unpaid debts?
President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly threatened to block the franchise extension of ABS-CBN Corp., creating uncertainty...
5 days ago
Business
SEC approves Smart, Globe, Dito JV for number portability services
By Richmond Mercurio | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the creation of joint venture company composed of the country’s three major mobile operators to enable number porting services.
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
REITs to lure more foreign investments, boost infrastructure development — property advisory firm
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The release of the new implementing rules and regulations for the Real Estate Investment Trust Law will attract more foreign...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Mactan-Cebu airport operator sees gateway as hub outside Luzon
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., the private operator managing the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, intends to make the...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
NEDA drawing up rehab plans for Taal-affected areas
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
A rehabilitation plan for areas affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas is now being drawn up, the National Economic...
Business
fbfb
Philippine plans $1 billion euro bond issuance
By Mary Grace Padin | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines may issue about $1 billion worth of euro-denominated securities in the offshore capital market, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Reissued T-bonds fetch higher rates
By Mary Grace Padin | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Reissued seven-year Treasury bonds yesterday fetched higher rates despite a partial award, as investors continued to consider the possible inflationary impact of the Taal Volcano’s eruption, the Bureau of the...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with