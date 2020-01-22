MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine economy
In a statement, the Philippine Statistics Authority said gross domestic product growth in July-September period last year was changed to 6% from 6.2% previously.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Q3 2019 GDP growth revised down to 6.0%
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2020 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority said Wednesday it downwardly revised the country’s gross domestic product growth in the third quarter of 2019 due to adjustments in growth rates of some sectors.

In a statement, the PSA said GDP growth in July-September period last year was changed to 6% from 6.2% previously.

Meanwhile, net primary income from the rest of the world was revised upward from 2.9% to 3.9%. Gross national income was also adjusted from 5.6% to 5.7%.

“Major contributors to the revision were Other Services, from 5.1% to 4.2%; Construction, from 16.3% to 15.4%; and Transport, Storage and Communication, from 9.1% to 8.2%,” the country’s statistics agency reported.

“The PSA revises the GDP estimates based on an approved revision policy which is consistent with international standard practices on national accounts revisions,” it added.

The Philippine economy slowed down in the first half of 2019 after the delayed approval of the budget left new projects unfunded and disrupted state spending.

But the economy managed to rebound in the third quarter, bringing the nine-month average to 5.8%.

Last month, the inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee, or DBCC, cut its GDP growth assumption for 2019 to 6%-6.5% from 6%-7% previously.

For 2020, the government still expects the economy to expand 6.5%-7.5%, unchanged from their earlier projection.

But for 2021 until 2022, the DBCC said they are now targeting a GDP growth of 6.5%-7.5%, abandoning their original goal of 7%-8%.

The PSA will release the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 GDP growth data on Thursday, January 23.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILIPPINE GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Scaring investors
By Boo Chanco | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Many times, we seem to think we are the center of the universe... a self-sufficient paradise of 7000 islands.
Business
fbfb
NEDA pushes bill protecting maritime territories in a bid to tap P1-T ‘blue economy’
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The government is looking into tapping the country’s P1-trillion “blue economy” by pushing for a bill that...
Business
fbfb
‘Fruitful and beneficial’: Ayala Land defends UP-Technohub deal
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
Ayala Land Inc. defended its lease deal with UP Diliman and said it welcomes Malacañang’s plan to review the...
Business
fbfb
SEC approves Smart, Globe, Dito JV for number portability services
By Richmond Mercurio | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the creation of joint venture company composed of the country’s three major mobile operators to enable number porting services.
Business
fbfb
DOF: Lease contract between Chevron, NDC unit ‘onerous’
By Mary Grace Padin | January 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Finance has exposed Chevron Philippines for its “onerous” lease contract with a subsidiary of the National Development Co., saying the company has been paying a “miniscule”...
Business
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Stocks slump anew on regulatory concerns
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index slumped anew yesterday, plunging by nearly 86 points,or 1.13 percent to settle at 7,466.65....
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
Shell, PTT implement last tranche of fuel excise tax
By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. and PTT Philippines Corp. have implemented the third and last tranche of fuel excise tax under...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
REITs to lure more foreign investments, boost infrastructure development — property advisory firm
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The release of the new implementing rules and regulations for the Real Estate Investment Trust Law will attract more foreign...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
Mactan-Cebu airport operator sees gateway as hub outside Luzon
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., the private operator managing the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, intends to make the...
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
NEDA drawing up rehab plans for Taal-affected areas
By Czeriza Valencia | 13 hours ago
A rehabilitation plan for areas affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas is now being drawn up, the National Economic...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with