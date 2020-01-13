Ramon Ang says son still in hospital amid false rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Business magnate Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel Corp., appealed against the spread of false reports about the condition of his son, the chief financial officer of car distributor RSA Motors.

In a statement Monday, Ang denied unverified blog posts and circulating text messages claiming that 26-year-old Jomar has passed away after he was rushed to the hospital Sunday.

"I would like to appeal to the public to please help stop spreading false news about my son, Jomar. He is alive and still in the hospital. Please do not pass on or share these rumors," Ang said.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers. However, we request that the privacy of our family be respected during this difficult time," he added.

On Sunday, the family asked for prayers and expressed thanks for the concern as Jomar was taken to St. Luke's Medical Center while "fighting for his life."

