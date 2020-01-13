MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Jomar Ang
Jomar Ang, chief financial officer of RSA Motors, at the opening of the BMW Motorrad Showroom in Quezon City in October 2019.
RSA Motors BMW
Ramon Ang says son still in hospital amid false rumors
(Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 6:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Business magnate Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel Corp., appealed against the spread of false reports about the condition of his son, the chief financial officer of car distributor RSA Motors.

In a statement Monday, Ang denied unverified blog posts and circulating text messages claiming that 26-year-old Jomar has passed away after he was rushed to the hospital Sunday.

"I would like to appeal to the public to please help stop spreading false news about my son, Jomar. He is alive and still in the hospital. Please do not pass on or share these rumors," Ang said.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers. However, we request that the privacy of our family be respected during this difficult time," he added.

On Sunday, the family asked for prayers and expressed thanks for the concern as Jomar was taken to St. Luke's Medical Center while "fighting for his life."

READ: Ramon Ang's son rushed to hospital

RAMON ANG SAN MIGUEL CORP. ST. LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tylenol and Boeing
By Boo Chanco | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Crisis situations test the mettle of corporate executives.
Business
fbfb
The war against the oligarchs
By Iris Gonzales | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
One has a sprawling mansion in a posh district in the hilly San Francisco Bay area, one of his many homes all over the world.
Business
fbfb
Japan wants to fast-track rail projects
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Japan has signified its intention to help fast-track ongoing railway projects in the country, the Department of Transportation...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
WATCH: Meralco announce decrease in January power bills
6 hours ago
To start the new year, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced on January 8 a downward adjustment of power rates,...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Want to win P14B playing Powerball? You don’t have to fly to the US!
3 days ago
Want to win P14 billion online? Join the American Powerball lottery and it might just change your life forever.
Business
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Walang Pasok: PSE suspends trading amid Taal Volcano ashfall
By Rosette Adel | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday announced suspension of trading amid the continuous ashfall from the phreatic...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Remittances to remain stable
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers are expected to remain stable despite the possibility of a total deployment ban...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Government to limit rice importation during harvest season
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has assured farmers that the importation of rice during harvest season would be “limited” and...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Market consolidation seen this week
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The stock market may consolidate within the 7,700 to 7,900 level this week, analysts said.
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Government to spend P53 billion to buy palay from farmers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The government targets to spend P53 billion to buy palay (unhusked rice) from local farmers this year.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with