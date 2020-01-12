Ramon Ang's son rushed to hospital

MANILA, Philippines — The 26-year-old son of Ramon Ang, president and CEO of San Miguel Corp., is in a critical condition and was taken to the hospital on Sunday.

Jomar Ang is "fighting for his life" at St. Luke's Medical Center, his family confirmed in a statement following rumors that he is suffering from serious injury. It was not immediately disclosed which branch of the hospital the younger Ang was rushed to.

"On behalf of my family, I would like to express my sincerest appreciation for the outpouring of prayers, love and concern for my son Jomar," Ang said in the statement released to reporters.

The San Miguel Corp. chief also asked the public for continued prayers and to "respect the privacy of our family during this difficult time."

Jomar was known to be spending time at work in some of his family's companies, most recently serving as the chief financial officer of RSA Motors.

In October last year, he oversaw the construction of RSA Motors’ four-story building in San Juan eyed to be the main location for BMW Philippines dealership.