SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Dec. 22, 2019 photo, thousands of Angkas riders gather to protest the 10,000-rider cap imposed on the company by LTFRB.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
LTFRB hits 'overreacting' Angkas on new riders cap
(Philstar.com) - December 23, 2019 - 3:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bike-hailing app Angkas is just "overreacting" on the new cap for the extended pilot run of motorcycle taxis, a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board board member said.

LFTRB board member Antonio Gardiola accused Angkas of deceiving the riders as nobody will lose their job with the new cap.

Gardiola stressed that the imposition of a cap would even increase the total riders in Metro Manila from 27,000 to 39,000.

The new cap, however, limits the 10,000 bikers per motorcycle taxi firm, which would decrease the number of Angkas bikers which currently has 27,000.

"You are over reacting kasi mababawasan ang riders nyo who now has the option to choose from among two additional providers for the interest if a fair and objective study," Gardiola said in a statement.

The LTFRB earlier said the allotted 39,000 authorized bikers would be divided among Angkas and new players JoyRide and Move It.

"These [three] providers are instruments to run this study and not to run the affairs of the [LTFRB technical working group]," Gardiola said.

The extension of the motorcycle pilot implementation scheme is set to run from Dec. 23, 2019 to March 23, 2020.

The LTFRB board member added that Angkas appears to be more interested in profit rather than the study on the pilot run for motorcycle taxis.

Sen. Grace Poe, on the other hand, asked LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra to reconsider the timing of the new cap due to increased demand brought about by the holidays.

Poe added that the policy would affect the convenience and safety of the riding public, noting that the new motorcycle players do not yet have the same safety rating as Angkas.

"Surely, there must be a way to accommodate new players in the pilot program without great inconvenience to the riding public," Poe said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

ANGKAS LTFRB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ampatuan kin is new DA undersecretary
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
A member of the controversial Ampatuan clan has been appointed as undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture.
Headlines
fb tw
Over a dozen injured in Cotabato City bombings
9 hours ago
A hand grenade was thrown into a military truck patrolling Cotabato City followed by two blasts in nearby towns.
Headlines
fb tw
Lambanog leaves 8 dead, 60 hospitalized in Laguna, Quezon
By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
Eight persons died and around 60 others were rushed to hospitals after drinking coconut wine, locally known as lambanog, in...
Headlines
fb tw
House member attributes Duterte's high ratings to stance vs 'oligarchs'
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
"These trust ratings quantify the massive political capital President Duterte has and which he is willing to use against the...
Headlines
fb tw
19 wounded in Mindanao explosions
By John Unson | 17 hours ago
.On the eve of President Duterte’s visit to this city, at least 19 people, including soldiers on patrol, were wounded...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
5 hours ago
Villanueva: Kidnapping incidents cancel out benefits from POGOs
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"We hope to establish the breadth and scale of the negative effects of POGO operations in the country."
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
Ceasefire with Reds declared
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
In preparation for the resumption of peace negotiations, President Duterte has approved a holiday ceasefire with communist...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
DOH reports first 2 fireworks-related injuries
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
About a week before the New Year, two cases of fireworks-related injuries were recorded by the Department of Health.
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
House to send Duterte advance copy of 2020 budget
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives is sending today an advance copy of the proposed P4.1-trillion 2020 national budget to President...
Headlines
fb tw
17 hours ago
8 in 10 Pinoys satisfied with drug war – SWS
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Almost eight in 10 Filipinos were satisfied with the government’s campaign against illegal drugs, according to the third...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with