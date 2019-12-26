MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) showed that foreign arrivals grew 15 percent to 6.8 million from January to October.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
Philippines hotel market needs to lure more investors
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - December 26, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines needs to find more ways to encourage more investments into the tourism sector, a property consultancy firm said.

“Hotels is the lowest yielding around the world so we have to find a way to encourage them to invest,” Leechiu Property Consultants chief executive officer David Leechiu said.

Asked if the implementation of the Service Charge Law would  further dampen the attractiveness of the hotel market, Leechiu said this would  be offset by the country’s growing visitor arrivals.

Data from the Department of Tourism (DOT) showed that foreign arrivals grew 15 percent to 6.8 million from January to October.

Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) president Arthur Lopez earlier said the Service Charge Law would result in higher costs of doing business, which could  lead to hotel investors having second thoughts about visiting the country.

“Well, they will still invest but they will have second thoughts,” he said.

“The Philippines still has very good tourism potential. We haven’t even scratched the surface yet,” he said.

In August, President Duterte signed the Service Charge Law, which provides for the service charges collected to be distributed in full or 100 percent to all covered employees.

Prior to the signing of the law, 85 percent of the collected service charge goes to the employees, while 15 percent is for losses, pilferage, breakage of hotel supplies and equipment, and at the discretion of management, for distribution to the supervisors and managers.

In line with encouraging more investors into the hotel market, Leechiu identified the granting of incentives to tourism enterprise zones (TEZs) as a move that could offset the risks hotel developers incur in building projects across the country.

Earlier this year, Republic Act 11262, which extends the grant of incentives to TEZs for another 10 years or until 2029 by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) was signed into law.

Among the incentives to be granted to TEZ developers and tourism enterprises include a six-year income tax holiday that may be extended for another six years, a five percent preferential tax on gross income in lieu of national taxes except for real property tax and fees of TIEZA, a net operating loss carry over scheme, import tax exemptions for capital goods and equipment needed for TIEZA-registered activities, and import tax exemptions for transport equipment and spare parts needed for TIEZA-registered activities.

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM PHOA SERVICE CHARGE LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines taps Japan body in developing Subic master plan
13 hours ago
The government has engaged the expertise of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, or JICA, in updating the master plan...
Business
fb tw
LIST: Domestic flights canceled, rescheduled on December 25 due to ‘Ursula’
By Rosette Adel | 15 hours ago
Several airlines announced suspension and rescheduling of flights on December 25, Christmas Day due to the bad weather caused...
Business
fb tw
MPTC’s CTBEX proposal expected to be cleared by Q1 2020
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Metro PacificTollways Corp. P22.43-billion Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway unsolicited proposal could secure final approval...
Business
fb tw
The gift
By Boo Chanco | December 25, 2019 - 12:00am
My late parents were both doctors and during the Christmas season we normally got a lot of gifts from grateful patients.
Business
fb tw
ING sees lower Philippine growth target
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank said the catch-up plan for government spending continues to work with the goal of meeting the...
Business
fb tw
Latest
PHirst Park Homes acquires Batulao property
By Iris Gonzales | December 26, 2019 - 12:00am
PHirst Park Homes of Century Properties Group and Japan’s Mitsubishi Group, has acquired a 30-hectare property in Batulao, Batangas for development into another housing project.
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
Latin American of the East
By Iris Gonzales | December 26, 2019 - 12:00am
The populist narrative never fails. It’s almost addicting for both the politician -- often a charismatic folk hero type -- and the masses he governs. Perhaps it’s like opium -- seemingly pleasant to the...
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
Banks told to deal only with registered forex, money changers
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 26, 2019 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reminded banks and financial institutions to only deal with registered foreign exchange dealers, money changers as well as remittance and transfer companies as the country continues...
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
Use only legitimate couriers — DICT
By Richmond Mercurio | December 26, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Information and Communications Technology has urged the public to refrain from transacting with unlicensed online courier services.
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
Uncertainties of 2019
By Rey Gamboa | December 26, 2019 - 12:00am
Uncertainties played a definitive role throughout the year and had a decisive effect on the country’s economic growth as measured through its gross domestic product.
1 hour ago
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with