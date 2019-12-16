MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine economy
This poor financial planning is made worse by almost one-in-five (19%) of remittance recipients in the Philippines saying they “regularly” run out of money.
The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
‘Relatively high’ portion of OFW remittances spent on luxury items — report
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2019 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Families of Filipinos working abroad spend a “relatively high” amount of money on luxury items, leaving insufficient funds for other needs that would secure a household’s financial future., a report released Monday found.

According to a report by US-based international payments company UniTeller, half of remittances received by Filipino households are used for their day-to-day family needs (25%) and repayments of bills and loans (25%).

UniTeller said “much smaller sums” are being earmarked to other important areas, including education (13%) and savings (13%). Meanwhile, 7% of remittances were spent on non-essential luxury items.

This poor financial planning is made worse by almost one-in-five (19%) of remittance recipients in the Philippines saying they “regularly” run out of money.

“Nearly three-quarters (72%) of Filipino recipients say they will reach out to the sender when they run out of the money they receive, with 53% saying they will ultimately have to forgo day-to-day needs if this happens,” UniTeller said.

The Philippines is among the top recipients of money transfers in 2018, the World Bank reported early this year, adding that remittances to poor and developing countries hit a fresh record and should become their largest source of external financing.

In the same report, UniTeller said average monthly remittance value sent home by low-income overseas Filipino migrants stood at $446, higher than their receiver’s average monthly household income of $175.

UniTeller also found that reliance on remittances could stress out both senders and receivers, with 41% of respondents saying the expectation of receiving money causes emotional stress on their family and 54% saying it affects their relationship with the sender.

Although the report highlighted that receivers do not allocate enough of the remittances to savings, it showed that 75% of regular remittance recipients in the Philippines are extremely eager to learn good financial habits.

“As the reliance on remittances grows, a key challenge is ensuring this income translates to building sustainable wealth,” UniTeller Philippines president Noel Cristal said.

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS REMITTANCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Miguel Corp. to pursue elevated EDSA proposal
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. will pursue its plan to construct an elevated expressway along EDSA, as it completes the submission...
Business
fb tw
The business of business
By Boo Chanco | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Times must really be changing.
Business
fb tw
Tugade supports immediate start of Bulacan airport
By Richmond Mercurio | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade is still pushing for the immediate start of construction of the Bulacan international airport, preferably this month, amid an ongoing review of the project’s concession...
Business
fb tw
Indonesia to help Pinoy coffee farmers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Philippines is collaborating with Indonesia to help boost productivity of Filipino coffee farmers in efforts to address...
Business
fb tw
Predicting Amando Tetangco Jr.’s destiny
By Iris Gonzales | December 16, 2019 - 12:00am
A fortune teller made a bold prediction sometime in 2005.
Business
fb tw
Latest
5 hours ago
Banks ‘suspend’ new loans to Maynilad amid woes on water supply contract
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Banks have suspended lending money to embattled Maynilad Water Services, Inc. amid uncertainties over the future of its water...
Business
fb tw
7 hours ago
98.9% of 2019 budget released as of November — DBM
7 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management said it released 98.9% of the 2019 national budget as of end-November.
Business
fb tw
20 hours ago
Indian microlenders fuel growth of Philippine SMEs
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The country’s micro, small and medium enterprises are benefiting significantly from the growing lending business by...
Business
fb tw
20 hours ago
External debt up 8.2% to $82.7 billion in September
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The country’s external debt increased by 8.2 percent to $82.7 billion as of end-September from $76.4 billion in the...
Business
fb tw
20 hours ago
PCC pushes competition perspective in legislation
By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Competition Commission is pushing to mainstream competition in Congress through a training program for legislative...
Business
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with