LIST: Flights canceled on December 4 due to ‘Tisoy’

MANILA, Philippines — As Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) continues to bring heavy rains in several parts of the country, a number of carriers announced cancellation of international and domestic flights.

Philippine Airlines and Air Asia released a list of flights grounded on December 4, Wednesday due to the anticipated bad weather.

“Tisoy” is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility.

The carriers advised the passengers to monitor flight schedules and said that they can opt for reschedule of flights or refunds within 30 days from their flight date.

View the running list of flights canceled for December 4, Wednesday here. Can't view the list? (Click: here)