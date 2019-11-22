TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Aboitiz sees airport projects as attractive infra ventures
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - November 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group said it remains open to opportunities in various projects, but stressed that airport ventures remain more attractive as there are no right of way (ROW) issues involved.

On the sidelines of the Arangkada forum yesterday, Aboitiz InfraCapital chief operating officer Cosette Canilao told reporters that the company continues to look for opportunities to submit proposals for infrastructure projects.

Canilao said the company has already submitted unsolicited proposals for three airport projects, namely the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, the Laguindingan Airport and the Bicol International Airport.

She added that the firm is also part of the consortium that submitted an unsolicited proposal for the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Canilao said while the company continues to bank on airport projects, it remains open to opportunities for other infrastructure projects.

“We’re looking at it (other infrastructure projects),” she said.

The company official emphasized that among the factors that make airport projects attractive is the absence of ROW issues.

“The risks attached to it that other road or railway projects have,is not here,” Canilao said, adding that ROW issues can really delay the completion of projects.

“And then like I mentioned, airport projects have commercial sources – we call it non-aero or commercial revenues. So that makes it attractive for us,” she added.

Earlier this month, Canilao said the group is still studying whether or not it will participate in the development of the Sangley airport in Cavite.

She said potential issues of monopoly should they join the Sangley project is also being considered.

“That’s one of the things we are looking at, what are the restrictions because we have an unsolicited proposal in NAIA,” Canilao said.

Aboitiz InfraCapital is a member of a consortium of seven conglomerates seeking to rehabilitate, operate, and expand the congested NAIA. Their proposal is now up for National Economic and Development Authority board approval.

“We’re looking at the structure. We’re looking at what we can and what we cannot do, given that we have this unsolicited proposal for NAIA,” she said.

COSETTE CANILAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
How Filipinos can play for $208M American jackpot prize this holiday
6 hours ago
The American Mega Millions lottery jackpot is set at $208 million for the draw on Friday night. Playing this game from overseas...
Business
Udenna, Megawide start development of Clark Global City
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Dennis Uy’s Udenna Land recently broke ground on Clark Global City, a 177-hectare master-planned, mixed-use development...
Business
Bureaucratic ineptness undermines BBB
By Rey Gamboa | November 21, 2019 - 12:00am
Passing the baton to the private sector to take the lead in bringing the Philippine government’s ambitious golden age of infrastructure to the finish line in the last remaining effective two years of the current...
Business
Sponsored
LIST: 5 key pointers for big businesses before going public
By Gerald Dizon | 8 days ago
For any business, deciding to go public is a great deal, and it's no easy feat. It takes a great amount of preparation and...
Business
DA: Rice Tariffication Law ‘will be pursued’ but stricter measures to be implemented
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
The Philippine government will not stop the implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law, but tighter measures will be imposed...
Business
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Developing countries at greater risk from global economic downturn’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Emerging and developing economies, including the Philippines, are now less positioned to withstand a deeper global economic...
Business
US-China trade worries dampen stocks anew
By Iris Gonzales | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index tumbled again yesterday.
1 hour ago
Business
Good intentions, bad executions
By Boo Chanco | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Depending on what story you have read, the President has ordered a stop to rice importation, or Sec. Carlos Dominguez is saying there is no ban on rice importation. One thing is clear… government is confused...
1 hour ago
Business
PDIC to sue uncooperative officials of AMA Rural Bank
By Lawrence Agcaoili | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. yesterday threated to sue the uncooperative officials and employees of the closed AMA Rural Bank of Mandaluyong Inc. owned by businessman Amable Aguiluz.
1 hour ago
Business
Greenergy Holdings submits proposal for Manila tramway
By Iris Gonzales | November 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Greenergy Holdings Inc., a listed company led by businessman Antonio Tiu, has submitted an unsolicited proposal to put up a tramway in Manila.
1 hour ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with