The gross domestic product grew by 6.2% in the third quarter of 2019.
File
Philippine economy grows 6.2% in Q3 2019
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 10:15am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine economy recorded a 6.2% growth in the third quarter of 2019, the government announced Thursday.

The country's gross domestic product is higher than the 5.5% growth in the second quarter this year, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

According to the PSA, net primary income from the rest of the world grew by 2.9% while gross national income increased by 5.6%.

The services sector recorded the fastest growth with 6.9%, followed by the industry sector with 5.6% and agriculture with 3.1%.

This is a developing story.

