Watch: DOTr holds maiden operational dry run at Sangley Airport

MANILA, Philippines — Transportation authorities on Tuesday held the first operational dry run at Sangley Airport, which was developed in a bid to decongest the country’s main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

During the dry run, Sangley Airport welcomed its maiden cargo flight — an ATR 72-500 cargo freighter from Cebu Pacific operated by CebGo.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the full dry run will conclude in seven days, after which an inauguration will be held to formalize the opening of the Sangley Airport.

The Sangley Airport, which officially started construction in 2018, commenced 24/7 construction work in June this year to meet President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive.

“With only a few finishing works remaining, Sangley Airport now has a passenger terminal building that can cater to 160 passengers at any given time, two (2) hangars, Flight Information Display Systems (FIDS), parking area, drainage system, access road, power house, cistern tank, CCTV, baggage carousel, x-ray machines, weighing conveyor, fire trucks, and more,” the DOTr said.