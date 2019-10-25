TECHNOLOGY
AFP, File
Purefoods says its products are African swine fever-free
(Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Purefoods-Hormel Co. on Friday assured the public that its hotdogs, Christmas hams and other products are safe for consumption amid news that some processed pork products tested positive for African swine fever.

In a statement, Purefoods — which is under San Miguel Foods — said all its local pork ingredients are tested for African swine fever prior to use.

Purefoods added that its products were produced in facilities and processing plants that have passed “all stringent requirements.”

“The pork ingredients in Purefoods products come from farms that are strictly supervised by San Miguel Foods and observe the highest level of bio-security measures while the imported materials come from ASF-free countries,” the company said in a statement.

“It is also important to note that ASF does not affect humans and therefore does not pose any risk to human health. It is a viral disease impacting only pigs, not people,” it added.

In a clinical laboratory report dated October 15, the Bureau of Animal Industry confirmed that three meat samples have been detected with African swine fever. The report, however, did not mention a specific brand or where they came from.

Agriculture group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura claimed that the products are most likely imported. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with reports from The STAR/Louise Maureen Simeon

