Cavitex C5 Link Expressway to start toll collection on October 24

MANILA, Philippines — The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) has approved the collection of Provisional Initial Toll for the Cavitex-C5 Link Expressway starting October 24. The new toll rates to take effect are as follows, P22 for class 1 Vehicles (cars), P44 for class 2 vehicles (mini vans and buses), and P66 for class 3 vehicles (large truck and trailers).

The first 2.2 kilometer of Cavitex-C5 Link Expressway opened last July. Since then, it has served its target daily vehicle volume of 8,000 and has helped decongest major choke points during peak hours in Sales interchange near Villamor Airbase, SLEX, East and West Service Roads, and EDSA.

“TRB’s approval to collect toll is a welcome development, this will help us in the operations and maintenance of the 2.2-kilometers now being used by motorists. The Cavite Infrastructure Corporation (CIC) shall continue to work on the next 5.5 kilometers of the Cavitex-C5 Link starting this November. A better and more efficient road network awaits motorists and residents of neighboring cities when the full 7.7-kilometer C5 Link Expressway is completed,” said Bobby Bontia, president of CIC.

Once completed, the entire alignment is forecasted to serve 50,000 vehicles daily, allowing motorists to experience the ease of traveling along the south corridor of the Metro Manila from Cavitex Paranaque Toll Plaza, Las Pinas, Pasay up to C5 in Taguig City in under 10 minutes.