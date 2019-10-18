TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Jobs
Rep. Jose “Bonito” Singson Jr. (Probinsyano Ako party-list) has filed a bill seeking to amend the Labor Code and allow employers to "avoid the automatic regularization" of employees.
File
Labor chief dismisses proposed 2-year probation for workers
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Thursday rejected a lawmaker’s proposal to extend the period of probationary employment to two years from the current six months, saying the measure, if passed into law, would deny probationary workers a path to regular employment.

“I don’t support it. It’s too long,” Bello told ABS-CBN News in a television interview. “That is no longer in keeping with our policy of security of tenure.”

Rep. Jose “Bonito” Singson Jr. (Probinsyano Ako party-list) has filed a bill seeking to amend the Labor Code and allow employers to "avoid the automatic regularization" of employees.

Singson argued that the current period set for probationary employment is not enough to ensure that a worker is qualified to be a regular employee.

Under the present setup, employees are granted permanent tenure on the sixth month of service.

SILVESTRE BELLO III
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
People are speaking out
By Boo Chanco | October 18, 2019 - 12:00am
It has come to a point when people are taking time to write in exasperation over the traffic situation.
Business
DOT, SM team up to promote lesser-known Philippines destinations
By Catherine Talavera | October 18, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Tourism is luring tourists into the country’s lesser-known destinations as it launches the Juan Fun Adventure caravan in partnership with SM Supermalls.
Business
China's GDP growth slows to 6% in 3rd quarter
5 hours ago
China's economy grew at the slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter, with official figures released Friday...
Business
Cemex shareholders approve capital hike
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. has obtained the green light from its shareholders to amend its articles of incorporation...
Business
Cavitex enhancements completed by Q2 2020
By Richmond Mercurio | October 18, 2019 - 12:00am
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.-unit Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. is looking to wrap up by the second quarter of next year ongoing enhancement works at the Manila-Cavite Expressway, which will bring a better experience...
Business
Latest
3 hours ago
Trade chief says RCEP to be concluded this year, signed in 2020
3 hours ago
Negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, are set to conclude this year, with the signing...
Business
DTI, business group back longer CITIRA transition
By Louella Desiderio | October 18, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will continue to push for a longer transition period under Package 2 of the tax reform program even as the Department of Finance (DOF) stands pat on a five-year transition...
15 hours ago
Business
15 hours ago
Entrepreneur of the year
By Roberto R. Romulo | 15 hours ago
Last Wednesday, I was invited to the SGV Foundation hosted event which featured 15 awardees representing the finest and brightest...
Business
15 hours ago
NWRB tightens water allocation
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam – Metro Manila’s water source – is declining anew, prompting the government...
Business
15 hours ago
Hot money continues to flee Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Speculative funds continued to exit the Philippines in September amid a spate of geopolitical issues which affected the flow...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with