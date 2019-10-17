TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
health
Total health expenditures grew 8.3% to P799.1 billion in 2018 from P737.8 billion in the preceding year.
File
Filipinos spent an average P7,496 for health in 2018 — PSA
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 6:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines spent more for health in 2018, with such expenditures contributing 4.6% to the economy last year, the country’s statistics agency reported Thursday.

Total health expenditures grew 8.3% to P799.1 billion in 2018 from P737.8 billion in the preceding year.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, each Filipino spent P7,496 for health last year, up 6.6% from P7,032 in 2017.

Meanwhile, Filipinos’ out-of-pocket heath expenses, or OOP, expanded 10.8% to P413 billion last year from P373 billion in 2017.

More than half of OOP (50.1%) amounting to P206.7 billion were spent on pharmacies. Hospitals received the second largest amount of OOP at P148.8 billion.

PHILIPPINE STATISTICS AUTHO­RITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
The sustainable transformation of Coca-Cola packaging
7 hours ago
In 2018, The Coca-Cola Company announced its global commitment of collecting and recycling all of the company’s packaging...
Business
Sponsored
Meralco bans single-use plastic in all offices, facilities and subsidiaries
7 hours ago
To help save the country’s environment, Meralco (PSE: MER) has banned single-use plastic, polystyrene foam and similar...
Business
Malolos-Clark railway project attracts 6 potential bidders
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The PNR Clark Phase 2 project continues to attract a number of foreign and local investors as six firms expressed interest...
Business
8990 Holdings president Willibaldo Uy passes away
1 day ago
Willibaldo Uy — president and CEO of mass housing developer 8990 Holdings, Inc. — has passed away, his company...
Business
Dismissing Marcos election protest would clear political uncertainties — biz group
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Dismissing the electoral protest filed by defeated candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. against Vice President Leni Robredo could...
Business
Latest
3 hours ago
National standard for QR code payments seeks to wean Pinoys off cash, cards
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday it approved a policy requiring the adoption of a national standard for quick...
Business
8 hours ago
ADB says financial support for Philippines to hit record high in next 3 years
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank on Thursday said it earmarked a “record high” financial support for the Philippines...
Business
19 hours ago
DOF firm on 5-year CITIRA transition
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
The Department of Finance stands firm on a five-year transition period for the proposed Corporate Income Tax and Incentives...
Business
19 hours ago
Philippines to go slow on rice imports next year
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
After setting record-high imports this year, the Philippines is seen to buy less rice in the world market next year amid excessive...
Business
19 hours ago
Wall St recovery pumps up index
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index rebounded yesterday, taking the cue from Wall Street’s recovery.
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with