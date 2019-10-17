Filipinos spent an average P7,496 for health in 2018 — PSA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines spent more for health in 2018, with such expenditures contributing 4.6% to the economy last year, the country’s statistics agency reported Thursday.

Total health expenditures grew 8.3% to P799.1 billion in 2018 from P737.8 billion in the preceding year.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, each Filipino spent P7,496 for health last year, up 6.6% from P7,032 in 2017.

Meanwhile, Filipinos’ out-of-pocket heath expenses, or OOP, expanded 10.8% to P413 billion last year from P373 billion in 2017.

More than half of OOP (50.1%) amounting to P206.7 billion were spent on pharmacies. Hospitals received the second largest amount of OOP at P148.8 billion.