TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Shiela Romero
RedPoint marks new milestone for AirAsia
(The Philippine Star) - October 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines AirAsia’s newest office at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, called RedPoint, would raise the bar of quality service to air passengers, the company’s vice chairman Shiela Romero said.

Located at the mezzanine floor, which is between the arrival and departure areas of Terminal 3, is where the Allstars – the collective name for the airline’s crew and other personnel – will hub.

This Philippine headquarters of AirAsia – the World’s Best Low Cost Airline by Skytrax for the 11th consecutive year – is designed to foster open communication, creativity and innovation as the company embarks on a transformation journey to become more than just an airline.

“Amid the vibrance and the great energy that we feel today here at our new office, the Redpoint headquarters, it is with great pleasure that I share with you these positive developments,” said Romero.

RedPoint also features transparent and modern open space design and technology, themed meetings rooms according to seasons — winter, spring, summer and autumn, individual collaboration zones and creative lounges.

“Through our competitive advantage over other low cost carriers and our clear focus on sustainable growth, we have consistently grew our revenues and by 39 percent at year-end compared to 2018,” she added.

“This year, Philippines AirAsia is further affirmed through the past three quarter financial reports. With the highest load factor ever achieved by the company’s history,” said Romero. “Our projected 90 percent load factor by end of the year is truly to be proud of. This means that by year-end, we would have served over 10 million passengers.”

SHIELA ROMERO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
IMF: Non-US banks have $1.4 trillion at risk in the event of shock
5 hours ago
Should a new crisis erupt on world markets, non-US banks will struggle to cover their debts, which have increased since the...
Business
Noah’s Ark 2.0
By Francis J. Kong | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
In the year 2019, the Lord came unto Noah, who was now living in the Philippines and said: “Once again, the earth has become wicked and over-populated, and I see the end of all flesh before me.”
Business
The solution to PUJ modernization
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
“Mamatay kayo sa gutom” (“Starve to death”) is not the only alternative to the modernization of public utility jeepneys (PUJs).
Business
Shopping online
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | October 13, 2019 - 12:00am
With the Christmas season fast approaching, expect many Filipinos to turn to online shopping once more just to avoid the mad rush and traffic.
Business
Direct-selling scheme eyed for rice farmers
By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry and Department of Agriculture are proposing a direct-selling scheme for rice in a bid...
Business
Latest
2 hours ago
Draft Code of Corporate Governance released
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a draft Code of Corporate Governance for public companies and registered...
Business
2 hours ago
Cebu Pacific pioneers direct Clark-Guangzhou flights
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific will further strengthen its network to China with the launch of direct flights between Clark and...
Business
2 hours ago
Luzon farmers join call vs sugar import liberalization
By Gilbert Bayoran | 2 hours ago
Sugar farmers in Luzon joined the fray in putting pressure on the Department of Agriculture and the Sugar Regulatory Administration...
Business
2 hours ago
House vows P100 billion trust fund for coco farmers
By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
The House of Representatives has vowed to pass before year-end the measure seeking to create a P100-billion trust fund for...
Business
2 hours ago
Shang Residences at Wack Wack raises benchmark for luxury living
2 hours ago
As property demands are highest in the central business districts, potential buyers—especially those who are after luxury—have...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with