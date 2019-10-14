RedPoint marks new milestone for AirAsia

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines AirAsia’s newest office at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, called RedPoint, would raise the bar of quality service to air passengers, the company’s vice chairman Shiela Romero said.

Located at the mezzanine floor, which is between the arrival and departure areas of Terminal 3, is where the Allstars – the collective name for the airline’s crew and other personnel – will hub.

This Philippine headquarters of AirAsia – the World’s Best Low Cost Airline by Skytrax for the 11th consecutive year – is designed to foster open communication, creativity and innovation as the company embarks on a transformation journey to become more than just an airline.

“Amid the vibrance and the great energy that we feel today here at our new office, the Redpoint headquarters, it is with great pleasure that I share with you these positive developments,” said Romero.

RedPoint also features transparent and modern open space design and technology, themed meetings rooms according to seasons — winter, spring, summer and autumn, individual collaboration zones and creative lounges.

“Through our competitive advantage over other low cost carriers and our clear focus on sustainable growth, we have consistently grew our revenues and by 39 percent at year-end compared to 2018,” she added.

“This year, Philippines AirAsia is further affirmed through the past three quarter financial reports. With the highest load factor ever achieved by the company’s history,” said Romero. “Our projected 90 percent load factor by end of the year is truly to be proud of. This means that by year-end, we would have served over 10 million passengers.”