Government nixes rice safeguard measures

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture Secretary William Dar said his department has terminated the study on the possibility of imposing general safeguard duties amid the deluge of cheap imports that dampen local prices.

“We terminated the study and we will now actively discuss with the EDC (Economic Development Cluster),” Dar told reporters yesterday.

“The decision by the DA is to have this discussed first with the economic managers of the government,” he said.

The EDC is chaired by the Department of Finance. Its members include the departments of Trade and Industry, Budget and Management, Public Works and Highways, Transportation, Energy, Science and Technology, Tourism, Interior and Local Government and the National Economic and Development Authority.

The Federation of Free Farmers has expressed disappointment over the DA’s recent decision as the safeguard measures are intended to help farmers.

“Under the law, it is solely his call as DA secretary. There is no mention in the law of the need to consult other offices or policy makers. The basis of his decision is fully factual - surge, injury, causality,” FFF national manager Raul Montemayor told The STAR.

“If he recognized that the situation is critical, and he felt the need to consult the EDC, he should have started discussions with them in advance. As it is now, it may already be too late, assuming he gets the concurrence of the EDC,” he said.

Under the rules of the World Trade Organization and the Safeguard Measures Act, the government can impose general safeguard duties on imports of rice on top of regular tariffs if imports are found to have caused, or threaten to cause injuries to rice farmers.

“The law says a determination must be made by the secretary within 30 days. If terminated which means negative finding, then he should say so outright to remove the uncertainty. If he has just delayed the decision, then the law is not being followed,” Montemayor said.