TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Government nixes rice safeguard measures
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - October 12, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture Secretary William Dar said his department has terminated the study on the possibility of imposing general safeguard duties amid the deluge of cheap imports that dampen local prices.

“We terminated the study and we will now actively discuss with the EDC (Economic Development Cluster),” Dar told reporters yesterday.

“The decision by the DA is to have this discussed first with the economic managers of the government,” he said.

The EDC is chaired by the Department of Finance.  Its members include the departments of Trade and Industry, Budget and Management, Public Works and Highways, Transportation, Energy, Science and Technology, Tourism, Interior and Local Government and the National Economic and Development Authority.

The Federation of Free Farmers has expressed disappointment over the DA’s recent decision as the safeguard measures are intended to help farmers.

“Under the law, it is solely his call as DA secretary. There is no mention in the law of the need to consult other offices or policy makers. The basis of his decision is fully factual - surge, injury, causality,” FFF national manager Raul Montemayor told The STAR.

“If he recognized that the situation is critical, and he felt the need to consult the EDC, he should have started discussions with them in advance. As it is now, it may already be too late, assuming he gets the concurrence of the EDC,” he said.

Under the rules of the World Trade Organization and the Safeguard Measures Act, the government can impose general safeguard duties on imports of rice on top of regular tariffs if imports are found to have caused, or threaten to cause injuries to rice farmers.

“The law says a determination must be made by the secretary within 30 days. If terminated which means negative finding, then he should say so outright to remove the uncertainty. If he has just delayed the decision, then the law is not being followed,” Montemayor said.

WILLIAM DAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Transport crisis
By Boo Chanco | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
The transport secretary disputes the claim that we have a transport crisis… only a transport problem daw... a state of mind.
Business
World Bank downgrades Philippines growth forecast
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The World Bank has downgraded its 2019 growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.8 percent, taking into account the weak and...
Business
A look at iPhone 11 prices in countries that sell them the cheapest
17 days ago
You'll pay less for an iPhone 11 in these countries.
Business
Phl-US relations
By Roberto R. Romulo | October 11, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine-US relations have had its ups and downs over the years. This complicated relationship tests the mettle of the US Ambassador and thus deservedly has become an important post for an American diplomat on...
Business
Romero gains majority control of AirAsia Philippines
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The family of Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero has become the sole local owner of AirAsia Philippines after buying...
Business
Latest
1 hour ago
DICT launching online portal to ease business registration
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology plans to launch a new online platform that would streamline business...
Business
MWSS: Manila Water cannot pass on charges to consumers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | October 12, 2019 - 12:00am
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System said it would not allow Manila Water Co. to pass on to consumers the heavy penalties imposed by the Supreme Court on the utility firm.
1 hour ago
Business
Ginebra appeals water pollution case
By Iris Gonzales | October 12, 2019 - 12:00am
Ginebra San Miguel Inc., the listed beverage company of conglomerate San Miguel Corp., said it would appeal the P1 million fine imposed against it by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
1 hour ago
Business
DTI targets P80 million sales in Mimaropa trade fair
By Louella Desiderio | October 12, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry has set an P80 million sales target for micro, small and medium enterprises participating in the upcoming agri-trade and tourism fair focused on the the MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque,...
1 hour ago
Business
The decision to decide
By Francis J. Kong | October 12, 2019 - 12:00am
I make decisions quickly. I was trained this way when management promoted me to a senior sales position in charge of handling a group of veteran sales people who were older and more experienced.
1 hour ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with