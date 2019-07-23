1st shopping malls summit to highlight resilience, innovation in Philippine retail

MANILA, Philippines — In other parts of the world, shopping malls continue to decline in business, and worse, close. Here, the challenge lies in the ever-discerning and ever-demanding Filipino shoppers. Homegrown and international retail brands must find ways to stay resilient and ahead of the game.

The first ever shopping malls summit in the Philippines aims to discuss innovation and reinvention in the retail industry.

Organized by Mykar Events Consultancy, The Philippine Shopping Malls Summit will gather over 250 executives from major mall operators, owners, retails stores and brands, developers, designers, consultants, investment/financial firms from around the country, as well as government authorities who are involved in the biggest shopping mall projects in the country.

Slated on July 24 and 25 at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay City, the two-day event will facilitate various discourse on upcoming plans, concepts and strategies that can be applied in the fast-evolving retail landscape and the ever-changing tastes of the modern clientele.

The Philippines, for example, makes a strong case in terms of the resilience of its ecommerce, online shopping, micro small and medium enterprises (MSME), and the like.

This year’s TPSMS highlights the latest technology, design and best practices, to create an opportunity for all malls and retail stores, solution providers from international and local market to showcase their products and services to mall developers, designers, and owners.

The event will be opened by guest speaker, Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, on the first day of the event.

Both days will be filled with keynotes and panel discussions from the leading players in the industry, such as Ikea, CallisonRTKL, Alibaba, Dyson, among others, with topics such as sustainability, digital transformation, franchising, and retail opportunities, among the most prominent.

In this Mykar exclusive event participants will have three ways to make perfect deals:

Speaking slot – Players under one roof will have the opportunity to talk about their services and solutions while they are surrounded by interested decision makers. Exhibiting booth – Participants have the opportunity to exclusively showcase their services and solutions and bring target clients to their booth. One-to-one business meetings – With prior notification, attendees shall prepare the tailor-made proposals for their target clients and sell their solutions directly to decision makers.

Retail giants SM Supermalls, Robinsons, Ayala Land Inc., and Megaworld, among others, are set to participate in this pioneering shopping malls summit. — Gerald Dizon

Interested to join the event? Sign up and learn more by visiting the website at http://mykar-events.net/shopping/ThePhilippineShoppingMallsSummit.html.