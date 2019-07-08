TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Dennis Uy, whose companies form part of the Mislatel consortium, accepted the CPCN. Mislatel posted a P25.7 billion performance bond for their commitments as the new telco player.
DICT/Website
Mislatel granted permit to operate as 3rd telco
(Philstar.com) - July 8, 2019 - 10:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government Monday awarded a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to Mislatel consortium, officially allowing its operation as the third telco provider in the country.

The consortium, comprised of Mislatel, Udenna Corporation, China Telecom and Chelsea Logistics, posted a P25.7 billion performance bond for their commitments as the new telco player. It is expected to begin commercial operations by 2020.

President Rodrigo Duterte graced the awarding ceremony at Malacañan Palace which was led by the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Telecommunications Commission.

Dennis Uy, chairman of Udenna, accepted the CPCN.

 


The consortium promised to offer 55 mbps of internet speed that covers 84.01% of the Philippine population, who ranks among the top social media savvy people worldwide despite having one of the slowest internet in Asia Pacific, in five years. 

Mislatel's selection, however, raised concerns over national security amid the involvement of China Telecom, a Chinese government corporation, and Uy's closeness with Duterte.

The consortium would be renamed as Dito Telecommunity Corporation.

The entry of a new telco player is a campaign promise of Duterte to transform the troubled telecommunications sector.

3RD TELCO DENNIS UY INTERNET SPEED MISLATEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
POGO workers to pay P2-billion withholding taxes monthly
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The government has hit a jackpot of sorts after offshore gaming operators agreed on the amount of tax to be slapped on the...
Business
Disrupting the news industry
By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It had been happening for quite a while now in the United States and other countries with better broadband infrastructur...
Business
Rice prices still falling
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The price of rice remained on the downtrend, with consumers saving more but farmers earning less following a new rice regime...
Business
Megawide plans counter offer for NAIA rehab...
By Iris Gonzales | July 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Megawide, the listed engineering and infrastructure developer, may go against the country’s biggest conglomerates by submitting a counter offer for the rehabilitation and redevelopment of the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
Illegal POGOs
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The violations start long before the newly hired Chinese workers pack their bags and leave for Manila from their hometown...
Business
Latest
15 minutes ago
Government plans $1-billion samurai bond issue in August
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 minutes ago
The government is eyeing to issue up to $1 billion worth of yen-denominated bonds by mid-August, according to the Bureau of...
Business
15 minutes ago
Infrastructure spending recovers slightly in May
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 minutes ago
The national government’s spending on infrastructure slightly recovered in May, posting almost six percent year-on-year...
Business
European snacks maker acquires 40% stake in URC’s Oceania business
By Iris Gonzales | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Gokongwei-owned snacks food giant Universal Robina Corp. has partnered with European Intersnack Group to grab a bigger bite of the Oceania snack foods market.
15 minutes ago
Business
15 minutes ago
Rice imports undervalued by P4 billion, farmers’ group says
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 minutes ago
Local farmers are claiming that there has been undervaluation of rice imports by more than P4 billion with the opening up...
Business
Agri-agra loans rise 19% in Q1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 9, 2019 - 12:00am
Philippine banks continued to fall short of the mandated threshold for agriculture and agrarian reform lending despite the 18.9 percent increase in the first quarter, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)...
15 minutes ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with