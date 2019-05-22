TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
MOTORING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Benjamin Diokno
“We see scope for a further cut as early as September, given the economic and global market backdrop provides some room for further easing,” the Fitch Solutions said, adding that Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno’s perceived dovish bias adds weight to this view.
Geremy Pintolo
Fitch unit: Bangko Sentral to ease monetary policy further
(Philstar.com) - May 22, 2019 - 6:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will likely cut its policy rate by the end of the year following a similar move this month, which came “sooner than expected,” a Fitch unit said.

In a research note sent to reporters Wednesday, Fitch Solutions forecasted a 25-basis point cut in the BSP’s benchmark rate by end-2019 that, if realized, would bring the key rate to 4.25% from the current 4.5%.

For 2020, Fitch Solutions said it sees another 25 bps reduction in the policy rate to 4%.

“We see scope for a further cut as early as September, given the economic and global market backdrop provides some room for further easing,” the Fitch unit said, adding that BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno’s perceived dovish bias added weight to this view.

“We believe some potential inflationary pressures will persist over the coming quarters, and as such forecast just one further cut in 2020... Supply-side inflationary pressures have been building steadily and could ultimately be passed onto consumers as business margins are squeezed,” it added.

“We expect fiscal stimulus to pick-up in the latter quarters of 2019 and into 2020, particularly given President Rodrigo Duterte’s consolidation of power following mid-term elections. Fiscal stimulus could ultimately be enough to boost domestic consumption, and thus inflationary pressures, reducing the need for any further monetary easing,” it continued.

Consumer price growth softened to 3% in April on the back of moderate food inflation. Year-to-date, inflation averaged 3.6%, well within the BSP’s 2%-4% annual target.

In a bid to power growth amid cooling inflation and tight liquidity conditions, the BSP this month cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% from a decade-high of 4.75%, and announced a three-step reduction in bank reserves to 16% from 18%.

Analysts at Fitch Solutions said the BSP’s decision to end its tightening cycle and ease monetary policy this month came earlier than they had forecast, adding they previously expected the central bank to take a “wait and see” approach amid investor sensitivity to dovish emerging market central banks at a time of “increased growth and market uncertainty.”

Meanwhile, an escalation of the ongoing US-China trade war may prompt a more aggressive easing cycle from the BSP, the Fitch unit said.

“A major downside risk stems from a greater escalation of Sino-American trade tension, resulting in a persistent headwind to growth over the coming quarters. This would likely see the BSP embark on a more aggressive easing cycle into 2020 to help support the economy as external demand wanes,” Fitch Solutions said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boeing’s PR catastrophe
By Boo Chanco | May 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Over a family lunch last Sunday, a niece announced that she and her family are going to Tokyo for a vacation. They made sure their flights will not be in a Boeing aircraft.
Business
Deeper economic reforms a must after Duterte’s midterm victory
By Gerardo P. Sicat | May 22, 2019 - 12:00am
The mid-term elections gave a resounding victory to all but one of President Duterte’s endorsed senatorial bets.
Business
Water supply still below normal
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 21 hours ago
We are nearing the end of May. Election is done. Summer is almost over. Sadly, it’s a different story for the metro’s...
Business
Questions as the new rice regime begins
By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
The price of rice at retail outlets is dropping, which is making consumers happy — and which perhaps helped the current...
Business
DMCI allots P2 B for commuter railway
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
D.M. Consunji Inc. (DMCI) has earmarked P2 billion in the next two years for the construction of the North South Commuter...
Business
Latest
21 hours ago
Share prices gain for 3rd straight day on selective buying
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
The stock market rose for the third straight day yesterday as investors accumulated more local stock.
Business
21 hours ago
Cement makers push higher safeguard duty
By Louella Desiderio | 21 hours ago
The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) is pushing for higher definitive safeguard duty on cement...
Business
21 hours ago
Banks almost halved over 20-year period — BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The country’s banking industry continued to undergo major consolidation as the number of banks fell by almost half...
Business
21 hours ago
Government targets 50 million Filipinos with microinsurance by 2022
By Mary Grace Padin | 21 hours ago
The government is targeting to increase the number of Filipinos covered by microinsurance to 50 million by 2022, a senior...
Business
21 hours ago
Competitive bidding for Power Supply Agreements starts
By Danessa Rivera | 21 hours ago
Power distribution utilities (DUs) should start undertaking competitive bidding for the power supply agreements (PSAs) affected...
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with