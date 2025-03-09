^

World

Protesters rally on International Women's Day, fearing far right

Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 11:29am
Protesters rally on International Women's Day, fearing far right
Demonstrators lit candles during a rally for the International Women's Day in Mexico City on March 8, 2025.
AFP / Silvana Flores

PARIS, France — Protesters took to the streets across the world Saturday to mark International Women's Day, demanding equal pay, political representation and an end to gender-based violence while voicing fears of rising repression.

In eastern Ukraine, scores of demonstrators held a minute's silence to honour women killed defending the country from Russia's invasion. Many carried banners bearing the faces of the deceased.

"Women are half of our society and we need to talk about what they do, what they are like, how they protect and what they do to make our country free and independent," activist Iryna Lysykova told AFP in Kharkiv.

Many of the women marching in European capitals including Paris, Berlin and Madrid said they feared the growing strength of reactionary political forces, including a resurgent far right.

"It is coming now and we're taking backwards steps," said Dori Martinez Monroy, 63, in the Spanish capital. "We have to reclaim what has already been won, because women are the first to be targeted."

In Jakarta, one activist, Ajeng, accused the Indonesian government of budget cuts that were "making women lose their rights.

"Women are killed, impoverished, criminalised," she said, as nearby protesters held up placards reading "This body belongs to me" and "Glory to the women of the working class".

"Indonesian woman are fighting against the state for these reasons," she said.

'Not over'

Some demonstrators directed their ire at US President Donald Trump.

In Paris, women from the Femen activist group marched topless with either the US or the Russian flag, marked with a swastika, painted on their chests.

The Republican has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women, and his administration has been blamed for pushing through policies hostile to women.

"This is a battle, it's not over," said 49-year-old Sabine, who was marching with her seven-year-old son in Paris, where organisers put turnout at around 250,000. Police gave a figure of 47,000.

"We're going in the right direction: Trump, the masculinists, they make lots of noise but they're not as strong as we are," she told AFP.

In Argentina, thousands joined demonstrations across the country, with many criticising President Javier Milei for policies including shuttering the ministry responsible for addressing gender violence and inequality.

At the Berlin protest, some demonstrators held placards bearing messages including "Burn the patriarchy not the planet".

One marcher, Steff Voigt, expressed her fears for the future.

"I find it quite frightening how certain developments are reversing, how women's rights could simply be moving backward again, so to speak, because of the right. Especially in the USA," she said.

At the rally in Istanbul, Cigdem Ozdemir took aim at male violence against women and the Turkish authorities' declaration of 2025 as "The Year of the Family".

"Since 2025 was declared 'The Year of The Family', we as women have been confined to our homes," the psychologist lamented, adding that LGBTQ people like her were "criminalised".

"Today, we are here to make our struggle visible, to defend our lives against male violence, to defend our place in society and our rights."

Iran's Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi said women would overthrow the Islamic republic established after the 1979 revolution.

"Women have risen up against the Islamic republic in such a way that the regime no longer has the power to suppress them," Mohammadi said in a video message where she was, as usual, not wearing the headscarf obligatory for all women in Iran.

Mohammadi, 52, who won the 2023 Nobel prize in recognition of her years-long fight for human rights in Iran, is on temporary release from prison for health reasons.

In Mexico, where the UN says an average of 10 women are murdered every day, thousands marched in the capital, Mexico City.

In Venezuela, around 150 protesters, most with their faces hidden for fear of reprisals from security forces, gathered in Caracas. Many called for the release of political prisoners held by the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks

Trump says 'easier' to work with Russia than Ukraine on peace talks

1 day ago
US President Donald Trump said Friday that he finds it "easier" to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in efforts...
World
fbtw
Quiet night for Pope Francis in hospital &mdash; Vatican

Quiet night for Pope Francis in hospital — Vatican

20 hours ago
Pope Francis spent a quiet night in hospital, the Vatican said Saturday, as the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church battles...
World
fbtw
US carries out first firing squad execution since 2010

US carries out first firing squad execution since 2010

By Chris Lefkow | 1 day ago
A South Carolina man convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend's parents with a baseball bat was put to death by firing...
World
fbtw
Families of MH370 victims in China seek end to decade of 'torment'

Families of MH370 victims in China seek end to decade of 'torment'

By Isabel Kua | 19 hours ago
Relatives of Chinese passengers lost on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 gathered in Beijing on Saturday seeking answers...
World
fbtw
Two dead, nearly 230 sickened in US measles outbreak

Two dead, nearly 230 sickened in US measles outbreak

23 hours ago
A measles outbreak in the southwestern United States has killed two people and infected more than 200, prompting a top health...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Taiwan says detects 11 Chinese balloons near island

Taiwan says detects 11 Chinese balloons near island

2 days ago
Taiwan detected 11 Chinese balloons near the island in a 24-hour period, the defense ministry said Friday.
World
fbtw
Weak-sounding Pope Francis releases audio message from hospital

Weak-sounding Pope Francis releases audio message from hospital

By Ella Ide | 2 days ago
Pope Francis recorded and released an audio message on Thursday thanking those who have been praying for his recovery, his...
World
fbtw
'Stable' Pope Francis marks start of Lent in hospital

'Stable' Pope Francis marks start of Lent in hospital

By Clément Melki | 3 days ago
Pope Francis celebrated the start of the Lent religious season from his hospital suite on Wednesday, the 88-year-old's...
World
fbtw
Trump warns Gaza 'you are dead' if hostages not freed

Trump warns Gaza 'you are dead' if hostages not freed

By Shaun Tandon | 3 days ago
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened further destruction of Gaza if all remaining hostages are not released,...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with