Pope calls for 'arms to be silenced' in Christmas appeal

SÃ©bastien Duval, ClÃ©ment Melki - Philstar.com
December 26, 2024 | 9:14am
Pope Francis greets the crowd from the main balcony of St. Peter's basilica after the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Christmas celebrations, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on December 25, 2024.
AFP / Alberto Pizzolo

ROME, Italy — Pope Francis called for "arms to be silenced" around the world in his Christmas address on Wednesday, appealing for peace in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan as he denounced the "extremely grave" humanitarian situation in Gaza.

He used his traditional message to the world's 1.4 billion Catholics to call for talks for a just peace in Ukraine, as the country was pummelled by 170 Russian missiles and drones in a Christmas morning barrage Kyiv branded as "inhumane".

His voice breathless, the 88-year-old pontiff also appealed for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the freeing of Israeli hostages held there by Hamas.

"I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave," he told thousands gathered in front of St Peter's Basilica for the "Urbi et Orbi" ("to the city and the world") address.

"May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war."

Francis also extended his call for peace to Sudan, which has been ravaged by 20 months of brutal civil war and where millions are under the threat of famine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky railed at Russia's attempt to take out his country's battered power grid, with one energy worker killed in the 13th major attack on the system this year.

"Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack," he said. "What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than 100 attack drones."

Ukraine has been marking Christmas on December 25 for the past two years rather than on January 7, when most Orthodox believers celebrate, as a snub to Moscow.

Russia said five people were killed in Ukrainian strikes on its territory overnight, including one by a downed drone in North Ossetia in the Caucasus.

'Limited joy' in Bethlehem

The day was also marred by tragedy when an Azerbaijan Airlines jet carrying 67 people from Baku to the Chechen capital Grozny crashed in western Kazakhstan. Thirty-eight people were killed, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said.

Christmas celebrations were also muted in the biblical birthplace of Jesus, the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Since the war in Gaza began, the Palestinian town has done away with its giant Christmas tree and the elaborate decorations that normally draw throngs of tourists.

"This year we limited our joy," Bethlehem mayor Anton Salman told AFP.

The Latin patriarch, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, told a small crowd there on Tuesday that he had just returned from Gaza, where he "saw everything destroyed, poverty, disaster".

"But I also saw life -- they don't give up. So you should not give up either. Never."

At Manger Square, in the heart of Bethlehem, a group of scouts held a parade that broke the silence.

"We want life, not death," read the banners they carried, along with messages to "Stop the Gaza genocide now!"

Gaza and Syria

About 1,100 Christians live in Gaza, with hundreds gathering at a church there to pray for an end to the war, as Hamas and Israel traded accusations over delays in finalising a ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

"This Christmas carries the stench of death and destruction," said George al-Sayegh, who has had to take refuge for weeks in the 12th-century Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, hundreds of people took to the streets in Christian areas of Damascus to protest the burning of a Christmas tree in a Syrian town, just over two weeks after Islamist-led rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

"If we're not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don't belong here anymore," said a demonstrator who gave his name as George.

'Peace on earth' 

Marking his last Christmas in the White House, US President Joe Biden said on X: "My hope for our nation, today and always, is that we continue to seek the light of liberty and love, kindness and compassion, dignity and decency."

In a separate post, Biden also marked the beginning of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, saying the "capacity for faith is the light of the Jewish people".

President-elect Donald Trump meanwhile fired off a volley of three dozen posts, blasting "Radical Left Lunatics", praising himself as "patriot of the year" and announcing his pick for ambassador to Panama.

In Germany, Christmas was a grim affair for many families after a deadly attack at a market, prompting President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to issue a message of healing.

"Hatred and violence must not have the final word," he said.

In the UK, head of state King Charles III used his annual Christmas message to thank medics who have helped him and his daughter-in-law Princess Catherine in their fight against cancer.

He also called for "peace on Earth" and an end to conflicts around the world.

In Buenos Aires, a Christmas solidarity dinner for the homeless fed around three thousand people at a time when more than half of Argentina's population is affected by poverty.

And in Paris, worshippers gathered at the Notre Dame cathedral for the first Christmas mass since its reopening following a 2019 fire.

