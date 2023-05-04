^

World

European lottery with €158 million jackpot is biggest in the world!

Philstar.com
May 4, 2023 | 1:26pm
European lottery with â‚¬158 million jackpot is biggest in the world!
With an eye-watering €158 million jackpot, more than P9 billion, up for grabs this Friday, EuroMillions is currently the draw game to play for.
Photo Release

It’s not often that a European lottery has the biggest top prize in the entire world on offer, but that’s exactly what’s happening right now!

With an eye-watering €158 million jackpot, more than P9 billion, up for grabs this Friday, EuroMillions is currently the draw game to play for.

What’s EuroMillions?

Running for almost two decades now, EuroMillions is a blockbuster transnational lottery with the biggest jackpots in all of Europe.

Just a few weeks ago the lotto made headlines with an amazing €144 million prize claimed by a single lucky winner from Belgium.

The current EuroMillions jackpot record was set on July 19, 2022 when a single ticket in the UK won a historic €230 million, making it the largest lottery prize ever won by a UK player as well as the biggest prize ever won in any European lottery.

Following that amazing win, EuroMillions has raised the jackpot cap to €240 million, meaning that a new record could be set, and soon!

How to play from the Philippines

Although the EuroMillions lottery physically takes place in nine specific countries in Europe, you no longer have to be anywhere near them in order to have a chance at that top prize.

With theLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service, you can play EuroMillions from anywhere and at any time.

It’s as easy as visiting theLotter.com, creating your account, and then choosing EuroMillions from the list of over 50 of the world’s top lotteries.

From there you can play EuroMillions just as you would at a traditional lottery retailer. Pick five numbers from a guess range of 1 to 50 as well as two additional numbers from a range of 1 to 12.

Complete your order and official physical lottery tickets will be purchased on your behalf by theLotter and then scanned into your online account where you can view them before the draw.

How do you win the jackpot?

You have to match all seven numbers to win the top prize, but there are another 12 secondary prizes you could still with even a partial match.

When playing with theLotter, you’ll no longer have to keep track of your numbers and the results because you’ll be notified directly of any wins. Even better, when you win on theLotter you’ll receive your full prize, commission-FREE, after all relevant taxes.

EuroMillions’s draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 21:00 CET, so make sure to get your picks in on time if you want a chance to win.  

Just a click away!

With more than €108 million paid out to over 8 million tickets over the past 20 years, theLotter is a reputable, safe, and secure way to play for the biggest jackpots from the convenience of home.

Pick your lucky numbers in time for this Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot by visiting theLotter.com today!

 

Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

THELOTTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sudan battles rage as UN agencies warn of 'catastrophe'

Sudan battles rage as UN agencies warn of 'catastrophe'

1 day ago
Fierce fighting between rival generals raged on in Sudan Tuesday despite the latest truce, as warnings multiplied of...
World
fbtw
China steps up use of exit bans under Xi &mdash; rights group

China steps up use of exit bans under Xi — rights group

1 day ago
China has prevented increasing numbers of people from leaving the country as part of efforts to tighten controls under...
World
fbtw
Clashes rock Sudan despite truce as ex-PM warns of 'nightmare'

Clashes rock Sudan despite truce as ex-PM warns of 'nightmare'

3 days ago
Army forces clashed with paramilitaries in downtown Khartoum as deadly hostilities have entered a third week despite the latest...
World
fbtw
Allies of Florida governor countersue Disney as legal battle grows

Allies of Florida governor countersue Disney as legal battle grows

2 days ago
DeSantis, a rising conservative star with presidential ambitions, called out the "woke" corporation as part of his battle...
World
fbtw
UN rings the alarm on diminishing global press freedoms

UN rings the alarm on diminishing global press freedoms

1 day ago
According to Reporters Without Borders, 55 journalists and four media workers were killed in the line of duty in 2022.
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
European lottery with &euro;158 million jackpot is biggest in the world!
Sponsored

European lottery with €158 million jackpot is biggest in the world!

48 minutes ago
With an eye-watering €158 million jackpot, more than P9 billion, up for grabs this Friday, EuroMillions is currently...
World
fbtw
World should prepare for El Nino, new record temperatures: UN

World should prepare for El Nino, new record temperatures: UN

By Nina Larson | 20 hours ago
The United Nations warned Wednesday of a growing likelihood the weather phenomenon El Nino will develop in coming months,...
World
fbtw
Number of child marriages falling too slowly &mdash; UNICEF

Number of child marriages falling too slowly — UNICEF

1 day ago
Child marriages are declining -- but at a rate that would not eliminate the practice for another 300 years, while a perfect...
World
fbtw
Muslim population misinformation fuels Islamophobia in India

Muslim population misinformation fuels Islamophobia in India

1 day ago
At times the theories have been indulged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has come to...
World
fbtw
Six dead after dust storm causes fatal US crash involving dozens of cars

Six dead after dust storm causes fatal US crash involving dozens of cars

2 days ago
Two semi-trucks caught fire as a result of the late-morning crashes, which occurred along a two-mile stretch of Interstate...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with