European lottery with â‚¬158 million jackpot is biggest in the world!

European lottery with €158 million jackpot is biggest in the world!

With an eye-watering €158 million jackpot, more than P9 billion, up for grabs this Friday, EuroMillions is currently the draw game to play for.

It’s not often that a European lottery has the biggest top prize in the entire world on offer, but that’s exactly what’s happening right now!

What’s EuroMillions?

Running for almost two decades now, EuroMillions is a blockbuster transnational lottery with the biggest jackpots in all of Europe.

Just a few weeks ago the lotto made headlines with an amazing €144 million prize claimed by a single lucky winner from Belgium.

The current EuroMillions jackpot record was set on July 19, 2022 when a single ticket in the UK won a historic €230 million, making it the largest lottery prize ever won by a UK player as well as the biggest prize ever won in any European lottery.

Following that amazing win, EuroMillions has raised the jackpot cap to €240 million, meaning that a new record could be set, and soon!

How to play from the Philippines

Although the EuroMillions lottery physically takes place in nine specific countries in Europe, you no longer have to be anywhere near them in order to have a chance at that top prize.

With theLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service, you can play EuroMillions from anywhere and at any time.

It’s as easy as visiting theLotter.com, creating your account, and then choosing EuroMillions from the list of over 50 of the world’s top lotteries.

From there you can play EuroMillions just as you would at a traditional lottery retailer. Pick five numbers from a guess range of 1 to 50 as well as two additional numbers from a range of 1 to 12.

Complete your order and official physical lottery tickets will be purchased on your behalf by theLotter and then scanned into your online account where you can view them before the draw.

How do you win the jackpot?

You have to match all seven numbers to win the top prize, but there are another 12 secondary prizes you could still with even a partial match.

When playing with theLotter, you’ll no longer have to keep track of your numbers and the results because you’ll be notified directly of any wins. Even better, when you win on theLotter you’ll receive your full prize, commission-FREE, after all relevant taxes.

EuroMillions’s draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 21:00 CET, so make sure to get your picks in on time if you want a chance to win.

Just a click away!

With more than €108 million paid out to over 8 million tickets over the past 20 years, theLotter is a reputable, safe, and secure way to play for the biggest jackpots from the convenience of home.

