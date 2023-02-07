^

World

Power over Asia: China not far behind US, but in ‘arrested development’

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 4:45pm
Power over Asia: China not far behind US, but in â€˜arrested developmentâ€™
US President Joe Biden arrives at Hagerstown Regional Airport in Hagerstown, Maryland, on February 4, 2023. Biden on Saturday congratulated fighter pilots for taking down a Chinese spy balloon off the east coast after it spent several days flying over the US. "They successfully took it down. And I want to compliment our aviators who did it," Biden told reporters in Maryland.
AFP / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

MANILA, Philippines — While China continues to gain power over its neighboring countries, the United States remains as the most influential country in Asia “due largely to China’s setbacks,” the Asia Power Index showed. 

In this year’s report, the US led the list with 80.7 points, while China trailed with 72.5 points. Japan fell in third with 37.2 points, India with 36.3 points, Russia with 31.6 points, Australia with 30.9 points, and South Korea with 29.5 points. 

The Lowy Institute’s index measures a country’s power based on its resources — such as economic and military capability, resilience, among others — and the influence it has over other states, non-state actors and international events.

“China’s overall power still lags the United States but is not far behind,” the institute said in its report. “Washington is unlikely ever to re-establish a decisive lead. The age of uncontested US primacy in Asia is over.” 

The Australia-based think tank said Washington’s lead is largely due to Beijing’s weaknesses. 

Friends, partners, and allies

Comparing the top contenders, the Lowy Institute said China's place in the region is highlighted by its economic impact while the United States’ lead is due to its military and “unrivaled regional defense networks.”

Beijing’s influence over the continent is also lagrely affected by other countries' “distrust.”

China has active disputes with South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia. This is on top of its behavior toward Taiwan, where its military front got more aggressive with following visits from high-ranking White House officials last year. 

READ: After 6th Hague ruling anniversary, China insists tribunal decision is 'illegal'

“China simply does not have the trust of its neighboring countries to allow it [to] exercise the kind of role that Americans have,” Richard McGregor, a senior fellow for East Asia at the Lowy Institute said in a conference last week.

Despite China’s diplomacy efforts — setting up international meetings and working out disputes with other countries — the actions of its military tell a different story. McGregor said “they are more confident in using their military in a sort of arm in their diplomatic toolkit.”

China’s prolonged COVID-19 lockdown also affected how the country maintained its network and foreign trade, failing to take advantage of its geographical location. 

With the pandemic lockdown lifted, however, the Lowy Institute pointed out that China has a good chance  of catching up with the US’ influence, noting that its military capability is already at par with that of its Western opponent. 

CHINA

REGIONAL GEOPOLITICS

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey: USGS

7.8-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey: USGS

1 day ago
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey on Monday, the US Geological Service said. 
World
fbtw
World powers rush to offer Turkey, Syria aid over quake

World powers rush to offer Turkey, Syria aid over quake

8 hours ago
Countries around the world mobilised rapidly to send aid and rescue workers on Monday after a massive earthquake killed more...
World
fbtw
California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead, motive unclear: police

California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead, motive unclear: police

January 23, 2023 - 8:04am
The gunman believed to have killed 10 people during Lunar New Year celebrations in California shot himself dead as police...
World
fbtw
SKorea, US stage air drills in response to NKorea threats

SKorea, US stage air drills in response to NKorea threats

5 days ago
South Korea and the United States staged joint air drills featuring an American strategic bomber and stealth fighter planes...
World
fbtw
US Powerball on the rise with $653 million jackpot!
Sponsored

US Powerball on the rise with $653 million jackpot!

6 days ago
The most popular lottery in the world is back again with another huge jackpot. P35 billion top prize could be won from the...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake rises above 5,000

Death toll from Turkey, Syria quake rises above 5,000

By Bulent Kilic | 59 minutes ago
Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings Tuesday, as they dug for survivors...
World
fbtw
Earthquake kills more than 4,300 in Turkey, Syria

Earthquake kills more than 4,300 in Turkey, Syria

By Bulent Kilic | 7 hours ago
Rescuers in Turkey and Syria dug with their bare hands through the freezing night Tuesday hunting for survivors among the...
World
fbtw
Earthquake kills more than 3,800 in Turkey, Syria

Earthquake kills more than 3,800 in Turkey, Syria

11 hours ago
A major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,800 people and flattening thousands of buildings...
World
fbtw
China balloon, polls scramble script for Biden speech to Congress

China balloon, polls scramble script for Biden speech to Congress

By Sebastian Smith | 11 hours ago
The US economy's humming and President Joe Biden is optimistic, but brutal polls and the nation's collective freak-out over...
World
fbtw
US looks for Chinese balloon debris

US looks for Chinese balloon debris

By Brian Knowlton | 1 day ago
US navy personnel worked to recover on Sunday the debris of a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down after it floated over...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with