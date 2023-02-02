^

Headlines

China accuses US of countering peace in expanding access to Philippines bases

Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 8:19pm
China accuses US of countering peace in expanding access to Philippines bases
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III (R) walks with his Philippine counterpart Carlito Galvez Jr. to a joint press conference in Camp Aguinaldo military headquarters in metro Manila on Feb. 2, 2023.
AFP / Joeal Calupitan

MANILA, Philippines — As the United States and the Philippines add new locations under a military basing agreement, Beijing accused Washington of escalating regional tensions anew.

The United States' actions, the Chinese Embassy said Thursday, "undermine regional peace and stability" and "contradict the common aspiration of regional countries to seek peace."

This comes as US Defense Secretary Austin hammered down Washington’s promise to back the Philippines in asserting its rights over the disputed waters in the South China Sea, saying it is ready to assist its treaty ally should there be armed attacks.

The Philippines has welcomed the possibility of holding joint patrols with the US in the West Philippine Sea, as it is within the ambits of the two countries’ Mutual Defense Treaty.

China, in response, doubled down on its rhetoric, claiming that the expanded US-Philippines cooperation runs counter to the "common aspiration of the Filipino people to pursue sound economic recovery and a better life in cooperation with China."

“China always holds that defense and security cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace and stability, not target against any third party, even less to harm the interests of a third party,” the Chinese Embassy in Manila said in its statement.

“It is hoped that the Philippine side stays vigilant and resists... being taken advantage of and dragged into trouble waters,” it added.

China also accused the US of going on a smear campaign against Beijing. Austin, during Thursday’s joint press briefing, said discussions with his Philippine counterparts included the “destabilizing activities” in the waters around the country.

“These efforts are especially important as People’s Republic of China continues to advance this illegitimate claims in the West Philippine Sea,” Austin said.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, meanwhile, said in a separate interview that the new areas of joint military operations under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between Manila and Washington are not meant to oppose any country. — Reports from Kaycee Valmonte

ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

PHILIPPINES-US TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines to expand US access to military bases: official

Philippines to expand US access to military bases: official

By Allison Jackson | 12 hours ago
The United States and the Philippines are expected to announce a deal Thursday that will give US troops access to...
Headlines
fbtw

2 importers face large-scale agricultural smuggling raps

By Danessa Rivera | 21 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has filed 20 counts of large-scale agricultural smuggling against two importers.
Headlines
fbtw
US defense chief's Manila visit to focus on EDCA, plans to address new threats

US defense chief's Manila visit to focus on EDCA, plans to address new threats

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
Austin will be in South Korea and the Philippines this week as Washington seeks to strengthen its presence via alliances in...
Headlines
fbtw
Minor injuries, damage to houses reported after Davao de Oro quake

Minor injuries, damage to houses reported after Davao de Oro quake

11 hours ago
Minor injuries and damaged houses were reported after a magnitude 6 earthquake struck Mindanao on Wednesday evening, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Magalong, Gibo among 5-member PNP review board

Magalong, Gibo among 5-member PNP review board

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), a former defense chief and two retired police generals holding key civilian...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DFA, DMW plan transition concerning OFW assistance

DFA, DMW plan transition concerning OFW assistance

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
The announcement comes as the DFA’s Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs helps the DMW in its transition...
Headlines
fbtw
Amnesty International calls for &lsquo;independent, impartial&rsquo; investigation of Lapid&rsquo;s killing

Amnesty International calls for ‘independent, impartial’ investigation of Lapid’s killing

4 hours ago
Amnesty International has called for an “independent and impartial” investigation into the killing of journalist Percival...
Headlines
fbtw
PHL declares Siargao town's mangrove forest 'wetland of international importance'

PHL declares Siargao town's mangrove forest 'wetland of international importance'

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
Manila’s recognition of Del Carmen’s mangrove forest on World Wetlands Day is expected by environment officials...
Headlines
fbtw
Dog ownership in Philippines highest in Asia

Dog ownership in Philippines highest in Asia

By Danessa Rivera | 21 hours ago
The Philippines has one of the highest dog and cat ownership rates in Asia, and this is seen to drive pet food sales to expand...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators see more Maharlika loopholes &nbsp;

Senators see more Maharlika loopholes  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
Senators saw several loopholes in the proposed multibillion-peso Maharlika Investment Fund during a hearing on the bill yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with