^

World

Mega Millions ends 2022 with a $640M bang! Here's how to play from Philippines

Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 5:20pm
Mega Millions ends 2022 with a $640M bang! Here's how to play from Philippines
With TheLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service, Filipinos can play for this amazing $640 million (around P35 billion) jackpot from the comfort of home!   
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — 2022 turned out to be a spectacular year for big lottery prizes. US Mega Millions achieved its second highest jackpot ever on July 29, awarding a stunning $1.337 billion (around P74 billion) to the two Illinoisian owners of a single lucky ticket.

Not to be outdone, rival lottery US Powerball then changed lottery history forever by crossing the $2 billion boundary for the first time and handing out the largest top prize in history on November 7: $2.04 billion (around P113 billion)!

Having two incredible, billion-dollar jackpots fall in the same year, and so close together has never happened before, and many probably assumed that the excitement was now over and the 2022 would come to an end quietly—but Mega Millions has other plans.

With its jackpot shooting past the half-a-billion mark, it looks like this incredible American lotto intends to start 2023 with a bang! Thanks to TheLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service, Filipinos can play for this amazing $640 million (around P35 billion) jackpot from the comfort of home!   

Can Filipinos really play (and win) US Mega Millions?

Yes, they can! Just as tourists can buy lottery tickets at a store in the United States and then claim their prizes, Filipinos who purchase their tickets at TheLotter.com can, too. The laws of the United States do not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from collecting American lottery prizes, so winning the lottery online from the Philippines is absolutely legal.

TheLotter’s service is not only legal, it’s completely safe and secure. With a 20-year track record and over $115 million prizes paid out to almost 8 million winning tickets, you can trust that whatever you win, you’ll receive. Even better, all prizes are paid out commission-free (after any relevant taxes).

With all that in mind, make sure to get your entries in on time for the upcoming draw on Friday, December 30. According to TheLotter’s spokesman Adrian Cooremans, “There’s no limit to how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week’s draw. And who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!”  

How to play Mega Millions online from the Philippines?

Getting started with TheLotter is quick and easy!

  1. Visit TheLotter.com and create your account.
     
  2. Go to the Mega Millions page and choose your lucky numbers: five regular numbers (1-70) and one additional number (1-25).
     
  3. Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred payment method.

That’s it! Once your order is confirmed, physical tickets are purchased on your behalf from licensed Mega Millions retailers by TheLotter’s agents. To prove your ownership, those tickets are then quickly scanned into your online account where you can see them whenever you wish.  

With all your ticket information safely stored online in your account, you never have to worry about losing tickets or missing a winning match again. TheLotter's safe and secure service takes care of all that for you, and you’ll even be notified directly by email and SMS if you win!

You’ll have to match all five regular numbers and the additional number to win the jackpot, but with eight other prize divisions available you can win a prize by matching even one number.

And if you ever have any questions, rest assured that our Customer Service team is ready to help you 24/7!

Start playing for the biggest jackpots today

TheLotter has already seen several of its players becoming instant millionaires with US Mega Millions prizes. If you’re lucky enough, this upcoming draw could end with you becoming our latest winner!

Check out TheLotter.com today to get your orders in before the next Mega Millions draw!

 

Lotto Direct Limited is operating TheLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

THELOTTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

5 hours ago
Just 12% of the country's more than nine million residents are UAE nationals, with over 90% of private sector jobs taken by...
World
fbtw
DFA: South China Sea Code of Conduct &lsquo;very far&rsquo; from conclusion

DFA: South China Sea Code of Conduct ‘very far’ from conclusion

December 7, 2022 - 6:45pm
The document will undergo its second reading.
World
fbtw
Taiwan says China deployed 71 warplanes in weekend war drills

Taiwan says China deployed 71 warplanes in weekend war drills

2 days ago
The People's Liberation Army said it had conducted a "strike drill" on Sunday in response to unspecified "provocations" and...
World
fbtw
Dutch expected to apologize for 250 years of slavery

Dutch expected to apologize for 250 years of slavery

9 days ago
The Dutch funded their "Golden Age" of empire and culture in the 16th and 17th centuries by shipping around 600,000 Africans...
World
fbtw
US Mega Millions $333 million jackpot races ahead!
Sponsored

US Mega Millions $333 million jackpot races ahead!

December 3, 2022 - 2:05pm
Filipinos can purchase their official tickets online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pope says ex-pontiff Benedict 'very ill', prays for him

Pope says ex-pontiff Benedict 'very ill', prays for him

14 minutes ago
"I would like to ask all of you to pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict," Francis said at the end of his general...
World
fbtw
US considering COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers from China

US considering COVID-19 entry restrictions for travelers from China

3 hours ago
The United States is considering Covid entry restrictions for travelers from China, US officials said, after Beijing dramatically...
World
fbtw
Fears of extremist campaign after attack on US power substations

Fears of extremist campaign after attack on US power substations

6 hours ago
The vandalism follows warnings by US officials that neo-Nazis who say they want to spark a race war are targeting electricity...
World
fbtw
Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat

Taiwan extends mandatory military service over China threat

By Amber Wang | 9 hours ago
Taiwan on Tuesday announced an extension in mandatory military service from four months to one year, citing the threat from...
World
fbtw
Biden's holiday plans: Deciding if he'll run again

Biden's holiday plans: Deciding if he'll run again

By Sebastian Smith | 9 hours ago
President Joe Biden departed Tuesday for the US Virgin Islands, exchanging a deadly snowstorm for a Caribbean vacation --...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with