



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
New Zealand COVID-19 outbreak claims first death in six months
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 2:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
New Zealand COVID-19 outbreak claims first death in six months
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about Covid-19 coronavirus on the first day of a snap national lockdown, during a press conference in Wellington on August 18, 2021.
Mark MITCHELL  /  POOL  /  AFP
                        

                        
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand recorded its first Covid-related death in six months Saturday, but health authorities said there were signs the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant was coming under control.



A woman in her 90s, who had underlying health conditions and could not receive a ventilator or intensive care support, died in an Auckland hospital on Friday night.



She is the 27th person to die with COVID-19 in New Zealand and the first recorded since February 16 this year.



Authorities said the woman was a household contact of a person who had already tested positive for the virus in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city with a population of around 1.7 million.



New Zealand has been battling a coronavirus outbreak since the first locally transmitted case in six months was detected in mid-August, thrusting the country of five million into lockdown.



Since then, 782 cases have been recorded, primarily in Auckland, which remains at its highest level of restrictions while the rest of the country has eased back restrictions.



The death was "a deeply sad reminder of why the measures we are undertaking right now are so important," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.



"Our older New Zealanders and those with underlying health issues are by far the most at risk from the virus, and one of the reasons lockdowns are such an important tool to stop its spread."



Only 20 new positive cases were reported Saturday, down from a peak in the latest outbreak of 84 last weekend.



Caroline McEnlay, the director of public health, has described the declining numbers over the past week as "encouraging" and said, "we are being successful in breaking the chain of transmission." 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
This Saturday, the US Powerball is offering a $367 million jackpot (equivalent to P18 billion), which is currently the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
This Saturday, the US Powerball is offering a $367 million jackpot (equivalent to P18 billion), which is currently the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos have the exact same chances of winning the US Powerball jackpot as they would if buying their lottery tickets in...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos have the exact same chances of winning the US Powerball jackpot as they would if buying their lottery tickets in...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 North Korea rejects Chinese vaccines &mdash; UNICEF
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
North Korea rejects Chinese vaccines — UNICEF


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The isolated country told UNICEF—which distributes vaccines under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) program...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China bans reality talent shows in showbiz crackdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China bans reality talent shows in showbiz crackdown


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
China banned reality talent programs Thursday and ordered broadcasters to promote more masculine representations of men,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 At least 44 dead as flash floods slam New York area
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
At least 44 dead as flash floods slam New York area


                              

                                                                  By Peter Hutchison |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Record rainfall, which prompted an unprecedented flash flood emergency warning for New York City, turned streets into rivers...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taliban close to forming new government in Afghanistan


                              

                                                                  By David Fox |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The announcement, which two Taliban sources told AFP could come after Friday afternoon prayers, would take place amid deep...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US Supreme Court refuses to block Texas law banning most abortions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US Supreme Court refuses to block Texas law banning most abortions


                              

                                                                  By Charlotte Plantive |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The United States' top court formally refused Wednesday to block a Texas law banning almost all abortions, less...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout


                              

                                                                  By David Fox |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The Islamist hardliners — who have not yet announced their new government — are celebrating the US withdrawal...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with