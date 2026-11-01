Tokong, Alciso crash CT party

Cloud 9’s own aces seized the moment.

MANILA, Philippines — John Mark “Marama” Tokong and Jayuard Alciso turned wildcard tickets into statement wins yesterday, defending Philippine turf against foreign invasion on Day 2 of the World Surf League Championship Tour Philippines Pro in Siargao.

Tokong gave the home crowd exactly what it came for – a first-ever Filipino win on the Championship Tour.

In his CT debut, the 30-year-old King of Cloud 9 ousted Brazil’s Samuel Pupo, world No. 10, 16.60 to 11.00.

The Philippines came out in droves and Tokong delivered, opening with an excellent 8.00. Then he showed his familiarity with Cloud 9 reef, taking off super late, disappearing behind the curtain, and re-emerging to a beach-wide roar for an 8.60, the highest single wave of Day 2.

He posted 14.83 points in the first 10 minutes alone, then sealed it with a one-handed exit from a tight barrel.

“There was pressure when I was on land, but once in the water I was all right,” Tokong said. “Now I’m in the second round and let’s see how it goes. Let’s do it again tomorrow.”

The win makes him the first Filipino to win a CT heat and guarantees at least $20,000.

Alciso wouldn’t be left behind, pulling off the bigger upset of the day in dispatching reigning Olympic champion Kauli Vaast of France to send the Siargao crowd into a second celebration.

A third Philippine bet, 15-year-old national champion Mara Lopez of La Union, got her own dream draw against reigning world No. 1 Molly Picklum. Lopez enjoyed the moment, scoring 4.50 against Picklum’s 11.50, taking home invaluable experience and at least $13,000 as a wildcard.

The Philippines Pro, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and the first CT event ever staged in the country, runs until Nov. 10 and is being livestreamed on One Sports YouTube and Cignal Play.