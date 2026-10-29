Blue Eagles learning to play, win together

Kieffer Alas and the Ateneo Blue Eagles react during their game against National University on Wednesday, October 28.

MANILA, Philippines — Usually, a varsity team learns a lot during the preseason, is put to test in the first round because the matches do count in the big tournament, and the adjustments are made in the second round.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles defeated the National University Bulldogs, 69-65, to move up to fifth place in the standings with a 5-4 record. They have won two consecutive matches after a three-game slide.

The game against La Salle this Saturday has huge implications as the Blue Eagles are tied with DLSU with the same win-loss slate.

Before we go into that, it is worth noting that every time Ateneo has led in the first half, they went on to win the game.

56-39 against UE

45-46 against UP

35-27 against Adamson

45-40 against NU

43-45 against La Salle

39-46 against FEU

32-34 against UST

46-30 against FEU

42-41 against NU

Of course, no game is won after the first 20 minutes. If you root for Ateneo, you have to be concerned after the fourth quarter finishing kick.

The fourth quarter finishing kick:

16-19 against UE

20-28 against UP

19-24 against Adamson

20-13 against NU

14-20 against La Salle

16-22 against FEU

26-17 against UST

17-22 against FEU

16-10 against NU

One culprit is the turnovers in the last two minutes of the final frame of non-blowout wins or losses:

73-68 versus Adamson

six points, one missed FG, two turnovers

87-76 against La Salle

Ateneo 3-point lead going into the final two minutes

10 points and no turnovers

75-72 against FEU

five points, three turnovers

Against NU in the second round:

10 points, two turnovers

3-8 against UE

5-8 UP

3-1 against Adamson

4-4 against NU

4-5 against La Salle

There is a nasty habit of giving foes a chance to come back and win the game

(Adamson in the first round, FEU and NU in the second round) in the final period. Thus far, Louie Alas has fielded five different starting fives in nine matches. However, I believe it is a match-up thing. Nothing wrong with that.

First round

Starters against UE, NU, La Salle, FEU

Bahay, Alas, Bongo, Kapihe, Roberts

Against UP and Adamson

Alas, Baruwa, Bahay, Roberts, Kapihe

Against UST

Bongo, Alas, Tuano, Roberts, Baruwa

Second Round

FEU

Bahay, Alas, Baruwa, Roberts, Tuano,

NU

Bahay, Alas, Tuano, Baruwa, Bongo

The point I am making is the team is still learning to play together as well as to win.

Unlike others that had plenty of time to work on their game, Ateneo has to learn on the job with games on the line.

Nine players have played in all nine matches and have logged more than 10 minutes of playing time: Kieffer Alas, Jared Bahay, Travis Roberts, Shawn Tuano, Ian Espinosa, Andrew Bongo, EJ Kapihe, Grayson Rogers and Sultan Baruwa.

Two others have eight minutes of playing time in JM Leal and Alden Cainglet.

First round – players used per game

15 against UE

13 against UP

11 against Adamson

11 against NU

12 against La Salle

12 against FEU

12 against UST

Second round – players used per game

10 against FEU

12 against NU

Louie Alas uses an average of 12 players per match. Prior to the start of the UAAP season, he did go on the record to say he would play around 12-13 per match. But it also depends.

The Blue Eagles are far from a finished product. But there are positive things.

On a per-match basis, Ateneo is tops in steals with 10.3 points, fast-break points with 14.1, and turnover points with 19.1.

They have improved their free throws.

And given everything that has happened, they have done better than expected and are 5-4 with five more games to play.