Hollis-Jefferson drops 39 as Tropang 5G go 2-0 Hotshots

MANILA, Philippines -- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson carried the TNT Tropang 5G to a 2-0 PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal lead over the Magnolia Hotshots, 91-73, Wednesday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

In a game where both teams struggled from the field, Hollis-Jefferson finished with 39 points on a respectable 13-of-26 clip from the floor, including a 4-of-5 shooting from deep. He also had 15 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in the win.

“One of the things that we talked about before the game was to expect that it was going to be hard. We knew that this was not going to be an easy game. We got out to an early lead and we said they're going to come back. This team is not going to roll over easily,” TNT head coach Chot Reyes said.

“We took the opportunities that were given to us. They were backing off Rondae, they were giving him a lot of space. He just did what great players do, they counter. We take what the defense gives us and I thought that was the key to the third quarter breakaway,” he added.

The ballgame was close through the early part of the third quarter, with KJ Buffen sparking Magnolia back from a 17-point first-half lead to a 49-51 deficit with 9:30 left.

But Hollis-Jefferson came alive, scoring 11 points, hauling down three rebounds, and having two assists and two blocks in the period alone to push TNT to a comfortable 73-58 lead heading to the fourth.

This set the tone for the final quarter, as their lead ballooned to 24, 84-60, after a Hollis-Jefferson jumper with 8:03 left.

Hollis-Jefferson, for his part, lauded his teammates for his performance, saying it was a collective effort.

“At the end of the day, that's what you want to see. The guys make it a little bit easier for me to be in help, to be there, transition, to move, to get a block,” he said.

“When we're doing what we're supposed to, we're locked into our game plan, I'm able to be there to help. So it’s a collective effort.”

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser added 11 points while RR Pogoy had 10 in the TNT win.

Buffen powered Magnolia with 24 points, 13 rebounds and three assists, with Zav Lucero backing him up with 16 markers and nine boards. Jerom Lastimosa chipped in 13 points off the bench.

TNT will try to go for the sweep on Saturday, 5:15 p.m., at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.