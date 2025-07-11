Mendoza sparkles at South Pacific, Barnes extends streak

DAVAO City , Philippines – Denise Mendoza cooled off after an astonishing opening round but still wrapped up a commanding 32-stroke triumph in the girls’ 7-10 division despite a 77 in the ICTSI South Pacific Junior PGT Championship here yesterday.

Following her startling first-round 64, spiked by eight backside birdies, the 10-year-old Cebuana slowed down with a five-over round but remained untouchable, clinching the crown with a 36-hole total of three-under 141 at the challenging South Pacific Golf and Residential Estates course.

She beat Del Monte winner Soleil Molde by 32 shots.

Sharing the spotlight was Cagayan de Oro’s Jamie Barnes, who continued his unbeaten run in the boys’ youngest division, nailing a third straight title after earlier victories in Del Monte and at Pueblo de Oro.