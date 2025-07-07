^

Quiambao seeks to reclaim triathlon throne in 5150 Bohol

Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 11:28am
Calamba’s own Bea Quiambao arrives determined to recapture the title she last won three years ago.
MANILA, Philippines — Irienold Reig Jr. faces stiff competition as he bids for back-to-back titles, while Bea Quiambao aims to reclaim her crown when the Sun Life 5150 Bohol Triathlon returns on Sunday, July 13, at Bellevue Resort in Panglao Island.

Reig, who dominated last year’s Olympic-distance race (1.5?km swim, 40?km bike, 10?km run) en route to a 2:03:33 finish, heads to Bohol fresh off a podium performance at IRONMAN 70.3 Subic.

The Quezon City standout will have his work cut out against a talented field featuring young guns Sean Bantol, Christian Jimenez, Michael Jayoma, Venecio Miculob Jr. and Arthur Barrera.

Local favorite Jonathan Pagaura, runner?up in 2022’s inaugural event presented by Sun Life Philippines, and Cebu veteran Jorry Ycong also loom as top contenders.

On the women’s side, Calamba’s own Quiambao arrives determined to recapture the title she last won three years ago. A multiple 5150 champion and recipient of the Bagong Bayani award at IRONMAN 70.3 Subic, Quiambao must fend off challengers like Davao’s Jessica Palermo and Rara Torres, Cebu’s Casey Robyn Un, Bukidnon’s Sophia Belican, Ilocos Sur’s Frea Billedo, Las Piñas’ Katrina Bisuña, Parañaque’s Ma. Angela Salazar, Cadiz’s Nonelie Paclibar, and seasoned campaigner Ines Santiago.

Like Reig, Quiambao remains cautiously optimistic in her bid for another Bohol crown, aware of the strong, determined field of contenders eyeing the overall individual title and top finishes in their respective age-group divisions of the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

Both Reig and Quiambao headline the Bagong Bayani division, a category celebrating current and former Filipino national athletes who exemplify resilience, perseverance and national pride.

This year’s Olympic-distance race has drawn competitors from 21 countries, including nine each from the United States and Hong Kong, six from Great Britain, and four from Australia. Age?group competitions span from 16-19 to 70?and?above, underscoring the event’s inclusive spirit.

Sun Life Philippines continues its commitment to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle with the addition of the Sunrise Sprint (S2) on race weekend. The shorter-format event (750?m swim, 20?km bike, 5?km run) caters to beginners and seasoned athletes seeking a compact challenge.

For details and registration, visit ironman.com/races/5150-bohol/register or ironman.com/races/5150-bohol/sunrise-sprint.

